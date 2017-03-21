Hope and healing through hair loss with Amy Gibson Good Day LA Features Hope and healing through hair loss with Amy Gibson Amy Gibson, Author of SEX, WIGS AND WHISPERS, Cancer hair loss expert, and innovative wig designer joined us Tuesday morning to discuss hair loss, and shared these tips to overcome to emotional journey that losing your hair creates.

To continue with your life as normally as possible – make your journey easier:

“HOPE” Your hair will grow back!

PREPARATION IS KEY

You can always choose to cut your hair before your hair begins to release and save for later to make a wig, top pieces or extensions before you.

TAKE SOME PHOTOS

Many women forget their style and color t this time so it’s important prior to treatment to have some good photos to refer to for matching your look and keeping your discretion.

TRANSFORMATION CAN HAPPEN IN AN INSTANT: Wig Shopping 3 things needed to attain success

BRING Photos

Look at wig color natural light only

Proper density - you don’t want to look like you’re wearing a helmet

