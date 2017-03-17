St. Patrick's Day with a twist: Sessions West Coast Deli Good Day LA Features St. Patrick's Day with a twist: Sessions West Coast Deli We're celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Sessions West Coast Deli and owner Max Schlutz whose created a menu of colorful, and healthier twists on traditional Irish dishes.

Sessions is the “Sandwich of the Year” winner from the Orange County Register, and Chef Max stopped by to transform your St. Patrick's Day eats into gourmet sandwiches that are anything but boring! He'll offer alternative and healthier/lighter presentations to classic Irish dishes with quick tips for the home cook to try something different.

Reuben Wrap – corned beef, swiss, chow chow, pickled mustard seeds, sauerkraut... all served on a spinach/vegetable wrap!

– corned beef, swiss, chow chow, pickled mustard seeds, sauerkraut... all served on a spinach/vegetable wrap! The Shepherd's Sandwich - perfectly hand crafted Sessions Irish Treat with seasoned ground lamb, roasted chiles, arugula, white cheddar, and basil mash on crunchy ciabatta.

Shepherd's Jar - the dish, which can be served as a sandwich for lunch (above), is served in a mason jar as a full meal...

- the dish, which can be served as a sandwich for lunch (above), is served in a mason jar as a full meal... The Owen Kieren Leo McLanahan O'Sullivan O'Leary Hoolihan McCarthy Sandwich (it's quite a mouthful) - corned beef, amber beer cheese, purple cole slaw, stout onions, wine grained mustard, on toasted pumpernickel.

The Owen Kieren Leo McLanahan O'Sullivan O'Leary Hoolihan McCarthy Sandwich (it's quite a mouthful) - corned beef, amber beer cheese, purple cole slaw, stout onions, wine grained mustard, on toasted pumpernickel.

Rachael Sandwich - a lighter take on the Reuben with turkey, cole slaw, swiss, and atomic dressing on marble rye

- a lighter take on the Reuben with turkey, cole slaw, swiss, and atomic dressing on marble rye Bangers and Hash – a lighter take on a classic with sweet potato and Brussels sprouts with IPA bratwurst

Ireland in a Jar – mason jars with mushy peas, mashed potato, and carrot puree -AND a salad version with arugula, rainbow carrots, and shaved jicama with lemon verbena vinaigrette (shaken prior to eating)

Rosemary Potato Chips - habanero seasoning

– mason jars with mushy peas, mashed potato, and carrot puree -AND a salad version with arugula, rainbow carrots, and shaved jicama with lemon verbena vinaigrette (shaken prior to eating) Rosemary Potato Chips - habanero seasoning

About Sessions West Coast Deli

Sessions West Coast Deli, with locations in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, operates with one mission: to serve the best sandwiches to ever hit the lip. As a neighborhood-casual concept designed to serve its immediate community, Sessions embraces the area’s surf culture as it presents a menu of gourmet, culinary-focused sandwiches in a relaxed environment. The term “West Coast Deli” perfectly describes the marriage of a high-quality deli menu with a chill vibe that appeals to area locals and tourists, alike.

Unlike most sandwich shops in the region, Sessions proudly boasts a scratch kitchen with house made sauces, sides, salads, and soups prepared daily. All sandwiches are made to order with fresh, locally grown produce; humanely and naturally raised meats; and locally baked bread delivered daily from local artisan, OC Baking Company. In addition, the restaurant proudly serves a selection of locally roasted coffee beverages from Kean Coffee.

Sessions West Coast Deli – Newport Beach Peninsula

2823 Newport Boulevard

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Open Daily

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Sessions West Coast Deli – Downtown Huntington Beach

414 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

For more information, including menus, catering inquiries, and Sessions Club mailing list access, visit the Sessions West Coast Deli Website.

'Like' Sessions West Coast Deli on Facebook.

