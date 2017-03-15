‘Taste Of South Bay' benefits Kings Care Foundation in weekend event Good Day LA Features ‘Taste Of South Bay’ benefits Kings Care Foundation in weekend event If you're looking to have a good time on St. Patrick's day, and raise money for a great cause…you'll want to hit the ‘Taste Of South Bay'. This year's event benefits The Kings Care Foundation, and here to cook up some fun are Jim Fox, former Kings player, and on-air analyst for the Kings...and Michael Zislis, owner of Shade restaurant - one of the many participating in this weekend's event.

Event will take place at the new Shade Redondo Beach Hotel located on the Marina.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at: www.lakings.com/taste

A number of Kings Players and Alum will be present.

Proceeds will benefit Kings Care Foundation and are earmarked to provide emergency kits for local schools.

The event will include signature bites from the following restaurants: The Strand House, Rock’n Fish, Darren’s, Paul Martin’s American Grill, El Gringo and Fresh Brothers from Manhattan Beach; Rock & Brews, Captain Kid’s and R10 Social House from Redondo Beach; Hot’s Kitchen from Hermosa Beach: Salt Creek Grille and King’s Cove from El Segundo; Coni’s Seafood from Inglewood; and Melissa’s Produce, with several others set to be added this week.

Overnight room package at Shade Redondo Beach is available for partygoers for $199 and can be booked at www.shaderb.com or call (310) 921-8940.

