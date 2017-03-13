What toxins are lurking in your products with Dr. Trevor Cates Good Day LA Features What toxins are lurking in your products with Dr. Trevor Cates Dr. Trevor Cates is back with us today talking about the toxins from everyday items we slather on our faces and bodies.

Toxins: Hate to break it to you but many skincare products contain petroleum by-products, phthalates (a plasticizing agent), formaldehyde releasing chemicals and other toxins.

Replace Bad Mascara's and lipsticks: What to look for when choosing safe all natural products? You want to choose mineral makeup. No long term harm using natural skin products, can use during pregnancy.

The Alternative: Is Dr. Cates Spa Doctor Moisturizer. She shows how her moisturizer is free of toxins

And instead contain argan oil and Seabuckthorn fruit oil in place of petroleum by-products and essential oils to replace synthetic fragrance. As well as Turmeric and Resveratrol (an antioxidant that is in grapes and red wine).

For the Males: Shaving cream and aftershave.

Shaving cream on the drug-store shelves has a fistful of toxic ingredients, including phthalates, fragrance and triethanolamine (which causes bladder and liver cancers).

Go back to the classic shave with a brush, mug and your own shave soap (we have one of Dr. Cates recipes for this to show how to do it at home with Dr. Cates cleaner, coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil. Mix till fluffy).

Start with a Clean Slate and your toxin takeaway:

Replace toxic ingredients in your skin care with cleaner, effective alternatives, and follow Dr. Cates recommendations to reduce toxins for two weeks (in air, water and foods consumed.)

Dr. Cates gives tips to eliminate toxins to get on the road to having amazing skin no matter what age you are. (You may be slathering gas or diesel fuel all over your face and not know it!)

Check out more from Dr. Cates and order her book here: http://drtrevorcates.com/.

