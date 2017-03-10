Robby La Riviere: Daylight Saving Beauty Tips Good Day LA Features Robby La Riviere: Daylight Saving Beauty Tips This Sunday, we're springing forward! To adjust to losing an hour, experts say taking a 20-minute nap can help, avoid caffeine, and keep to your regular sleep schedule...and when all else fails, and you need a little boost, we have you covered. Robby La Riviere is here with products that can help you fake it.

Daylight Saving Beauty Tips

This weekend we turn the clocks forward – and we’ll lose an hour of precious sleep

Today we’re teaching you how to maximize your shortened beauty sleep so you can still wake up feeling refreshed and looking your best

First – I like to create a “before bed” ritual to unwind, before you hop in the sheets

Prep + pamper your skin with a hydrating mini-massage…

Shiffa Healing Balm - $106

Shiffa’s best-selling Healing Balm, with its secret blend of 15 healing plants acts as a solid serum, which transforms into a liquid gold oil that is absorbed, leaving your skin hydrated and glowing.

Use as a night serum to repair and heal skin.

Helps heal and prevent pimples, Repairs areas of dry or damaged skin

Shiffa Jade Roller - $63

Jade is a healing stone and a symbol of purity and tranquility. It stimulates health, wealth and longevity. Jade soothes the mind and releases negative.

Stimulates blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, Contours the facial muscles, Reduces fine lines and wrinkles, Tones, Improves elasticity, Reduces puffiness around eyes, Brightens dark circles around eyes, Soothes nervous system, Absorb negative energy, Even skin tone, Tightens pores thoughts.



Spritz your pillow with…

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $29.00

thisworks.com/us

A best-selling, natural sleep aid that will fragrance your bed and calm the nerves to help you fall asleep as your bodyclock adjusts to the time change.

Infused with essential oils of Lavender, Vetivert and Wild Camomile to soothe the body and mind

CLINICALLY PROVEN: 89% of users fell asleep faster than normal, 92% of users felt more refreshed in the morning.



Now that you’ve created the perfect environment to catch some zzz’s – ease yourself to sleep with…

Voice Sleep Headphones Eye Mask ($49)

Created to help you get a comfortable night’s sleep so you can wake up feeling rejuvenated and rested, this effective eye mask is made from memory foam and finished with a soft velvet to block out any light. Lull yourself to la la land with the built-in headphones that tune out any unwanted outside noise so you can snooze away on that long layover.

Compatible with any phone or MP3 player

Does not need battery

Machine washable

Easy clean

Adjustable Velcro clasp



And for the gal or guy on the go – don’t forget to pack this when you travel to help you sleep!

Memory Foam Neck Pillow ($64)

**For public transportation commuters, Flying through time zones, etc.. Travel in comfort and privacy in this hooded neck pillow with built-in earbuds! Whether your trip involves trains, planes, or automobiles, this practical pillow provides maximum support with memory foam that contours to your neck. Want some shuteye? Adjust the drawstrings to pull the hoodie over your eyes and sleep away!

Features:

Built-in earbuds

Ultra-comfort cotton fleece material

Memory foam pillow

THEN – you want to create a “wakeup routine” to ensure you look rested and ready to conquer the day. Your body is actually most dehydrated right when you wake up, so our getting ready steps should be centered on HYDRATION!

Some of my favorite essentials to rejuvenate parched skin include:

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Super Moisturizer

This antioxidant-packed gel-cream moisturizer helps skin look rested and hydrated throughout the day, even when short on sleep, by restoring the skin barrier that is weakened by stress, UV rays, and pollution. Featuring goji berry, vitamins C & E and pomegranate, Moisture Bomb infuses skin with antioxidant-rich hydration, then locks moisture in. Skin stays hydrated throughout the day, resulting in a stronger barrier and healthier-looking skin.

Price: $16.99, Available at drugstores nationwide and GarnierUSA.com

100% Bright eyes/ Caffeine Mask

100% Pure’s Bright Eyes - $7

Highly caffeinated eye mask brightens and de-puffs. Extremely hydrating quenches thirsty skin with blast of water delivered to dehydrated skin cells.

100% PURE® is an environmentally conscious beauty brand with a daily commitment to deliver quality products that are equally safe for our skin and the planet.

100% Pure’s new Organic Skin care line comes in High Potency, Rose Water, Cucumber Juice, and Matcha collections, designed for age correction, sensitive skin, intense hydration, and age prevention respectively. All include some combination of nourishing moisturizer, serum, foaming cleanser, and tonique.



The Body Shop Vitamin C Energizing Face Mist

Get an instant pick-me-up to refresh, smooth and energize dull-looking skin. This product can be used anytime to refresh and hydrate skin or help set makeup. Best for dull skin, particularly those who want a smoother and more radiant complexion. Enriched with Community Trade Aloe Vera from the rich and bio-diverse region of southeast Mexico, on the Yucatán peninsula. 100% vegan.

Price: $20, Available at The Body Shop stores nationwide and Thebodyshop-usa.com

The Body Shop Vitamin E Hydrating Face Mist

An excellent skin refresher for an instant and refreshing pick-me-up. Spritz it on to moisturize, protect and set makeup. This spray is infused with Vitamin E to provide natural antioxidants to protect against damaging environmental elements, such as the sun, pollution and smoke. For all skin types.

Price: $17, Available at The Body Shop stores nationwide and Thebodyshop-usa.com

Urban Decay NAKED Skin Color Correcting Fluid

Hide your late night sins with these color correctors that instantly color correct and blur flaws, leaving skin illuminated and bright with a smooth, even application every time. Target your worst transgressions with six color-neutralizing shades of these innovative, lightweight liquid formulas. Subtle pearlescent pigments diffuse light for even-more-perfected skin, and the modern flocked applicator eliminates the need for a brush and is soft enough to use on the delicate skin under eyes. Easy to use, travel friendly and blend beautifully. Deep Peach and Peach instantly color correct dark circles and bags to make you look wide awake.

GREEN – Gets the red out – and makes blemishes and broken blood vessels disappear

LAVENDER – Balances out sallowness and yellow undertones

PINK – Brightens dark circles so you look wide awake

YELLOW – Corrects dullness and darkness instantly

PEACH – Masks circles, veins and sun spots to make deep discoloration vanish. Great for darker skin tones.

DEEP PEACH – A more intense version of Peach, this shade masks dark discoloration like circles and sun spots. Tip: Great for deeper or bronzer skin tones!

Price: $28, Available at Sephora/Sephora.com, ULTA/Ulta.com, Macys.com, and UrbanDecay.com

And don’t forget your hair!

Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Brush, $16.00

Ulta.com

Whether you just hopped out of the shower, or woke up with a bad case of bed head - cut down on styling time with Tangle Teezer,

This multitasking brush instantly helps smooth hair, minimizes breakage, and adds shine

Designed to fit snugly in the palm of your hand so you can grab, style, and get out the door with time to spare!

You can pick it up at Ulta or online at Ulta.com!

SaunaBar-- your holistic home for infrared sauna detox and personalized transformation. By focusing on Anti-Aging, Relaxation, and Detoxification, SaunaBar utilizes cutting-edge technology such as Infrared SaunaPods (pictured at left) , Lymphatic Compression Massage, Whole Body Vibration, and the Magnesphere (magnetic resonance therapy.)

