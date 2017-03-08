Support International Women's Day with these products for charity Good Day LA Features Support International Women’s Day with these products for charity Today, women around the globe are celebrating International Women's Day for the social, economic, political, and cultural achievement of women.

Today, women around the globe are celebrating International Women's Day for the social, economic, political, and cultural achievement of women.

Kathryn Eisman is here, she has products from several companies donating their proceeds to wonderful women's charities. You don't have to shop today, but you can still support the cause all month long.

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Giftbox

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth honors women who are making an extraordinary difference in their communities through philanthropy. As a year-round program, L’Oréal Paris provides the “Women of Worth” Honorees with a platform to tell their stories and share their causes with the world. This year, L’Oréal Paris donated $5,000 more to each of the 2016 Women of Worth, in addition to the $10,000 grant they each receive for their causes.

Consumers can continue to show their support by purchasing the limited edition L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Giftbox. The limited edition L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Giftbox includes: Colour Riche La Palette Lip in Nude, Voluminous Primer Mascara, Colour Riche Pocket Palette in French Bisque, and Voluminous Original Mascara. Price: $24.99, Available exclusively at Amazon.com.

Urban Decay’s The Ultraviolet Edge

Urban Decay has always stood for the empowerment of women—from the products they create to the causes they support. Urban Decay announced the launch of The Ultraviolet Edge in 2015, their global initiative to empower women.

UD decided to pool together the money raised by The Ultraviolet Edge, giving them the flexibility to support a variety of organizations that are doing incredible things to empower women. By supporting The Ultraviolet Edge, you're helping to provide literacy programs and microloans to women in Uganda. You're enabling girls in Kenya to get an education. And you're making it possible for indigent and abused women in New York City to get the legal representation they desperately need.



The Ultraviolet Edge launched in 2015, with a limited-edition Eyeshadow Primer Potion shade, in which 100% of the purchase price was donated to the cause. From that, UD was able to donate $528,000 to causes that support women. And in 2016, they donated $750,000 with 100% of the purchase price of another limited-edition shade of Eyeshadow Primer Potion. This puts them well on our way to their five-year goal of three million dollars.

Price: $20, Available on March 9th at UrbanDecay.com and Urban Decay’s freestanding store in Newport Beach

Kiehl’s Kiss For The Cure Limited Edition Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo

This month, Kiehl’s has partnered with Bright Pink, the national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women by donating $50,000 to the organization and offering a charitable, limited edition duo of these lip treatments.

For every Kiss For The Cure Limited Edition Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo sold, Kiehl’s will donate 100% of net profits, up to $25,000 to Bright Pink. In October, Kiehl’s will then celebrate an incremental $25,000 donation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Every set sold educates 12 women on breast cancer prevention and early detection.

The limited edition duo pairs Untinted and Simply Rose shades in a single carton, so customers can keep one and share the other with a loved one while reminding them of the importance of education and early detection of breast cancer.

$39 at Kiehl’s stores in Los Angeles, including 1516 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, and Kiehls.com.



Ten Thousand Villages

Ten Thousand Villages’ business model benefits female artisans all over the world and furthermore, its executive team is predominantly made up of women.

Sales of the items from Ten Thousand Villages, the nation’s largest Fair Trade retailer, help provide sustainable income for women around the world.

The organization’s artisan partners offer women in underprivileged countries with benefits like free maternity care, childcare, education assistance, loans and more, along with running health programs, savings programs and education programs for artisans’ children.

From the artisans of TARA Projects stands for "Trade Alternative Reform Action." Working in a 125-mile radius of Delhi, TARA is a fair trade program for community development and business.

TARA is one of the pioneering Indian organizations in the field of fair wages, non-formal education programs for children and women, health and environmental awareness and further development for its member artisans. Artisan benefits from TARA include medical insurance, interest-free loans and advances, a savings program and skills training. Ten Thousand Villages has purchased products from TARA since 1986.

Price: $24.99 and available at www.tenthousandvillages.com

Jane Iredale

THE SKIN CARE MAKEUP, is a comprehensive line of makeup developed with quality minerals and skin care ingredients that are good for your skin and create a healthy, radiant glow.

Each year Jane creates limited edition products to support breast cancer awareness and donates 100% of the profits from sales to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national education and support organization for people whose lives are impacted by this diagnosis.

Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray

Refreshing and hydrating, aromatherapy facial spritz that conditions and protects all skin types while leaving skin looking smooth and revitalized.

It’s created without the use of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, this no-residue mist helps to minimize the appearance of pores while energizing the skin and mind.

Certified ECOCERT 100% Natural and Organic. 100% of profits are donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer®.

Price: $30.00 and available at janeiredale.com

Rainbow Light Remains dedicated to creating natural, food-based supplements backed by clinically researched ingredients

Rainbow Light works together with Vitamin Angels to support a high-impact global aid program to fight malnutrition and improve maternal and infant survival rates in impoverished communities.

Just launched its latest line – VIBRANCE, Made up of eight unique multivitamins for women, men, moms-to-be and teens!

Prenatal One Multivitamins™

Every bottle that is purchased supports Rainbow Light’s donation program. The donations go directly to Vitamin Angels - making a difference that is felt worldwide

Nourishing vitamins, minerals, superfoods, and botanicals support your nutrition and energy

Folic acid supports brain * and spinal development

Vitamins A, C, and D2 and iron support blood, bone, skin, and immune health.

Price: $59.99 and available at Rainbowlight.com

LOLA X THEORY KITS

These limited edition kits from LOLA x Theory, along with Hanky Panky and other brands championing women, will be released on International Women's Day (March 8).

The goal is to empower women to Elevate the Everyday, and include the best products across categories to help them do just that.

Kits will be sold in Theory stores and online, and 100% of the $50 purchase price will be donated to GirlsWhoCode.

The kits are worth $350+!

