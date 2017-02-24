Dress like a celebrity for your next big event Good Day LA Features Dress like a celebrity for your next big event If you think celebrities are the only ones who have access to couture designer gowns and stylists to assist them, well - not anymore. Style expert Kathryn Eisman is here to let us in on how you can look like star at your next big event.

Armarium is hosting a pop-up shop on the ever-popular Melrose Avenue with a collection of runway looks that will be available to rent. Designers featured in the collection include Marchesa, Jimmy Choo, Naeem Khan, Missoni, Rochas, Cavalli and Mugler among others.

A team of Armarium’s in-house stylists, along with select Style Brigade stylists, will be on-hand to assist clients with their rental needs by selecting the perfect look, pairing rentals with their own wardrobes, or mixing rentals with newly purchased pieces.

Shop the luxury handbag and shoe collection from Editorialist.com featuring stilettos from Valentino, Gianvito Rossi and Aquazzura to complement your rented gown. Get red carpet ready with select Chantecaille cosmetics with makeup artists offering makeup applications at the shop or in home, by appointment.

#JointheArmi and access high fashion statement pieces without the investment.

WHERE

Armarium

8550 Melrose Avenue (one block west of La Cienega)

HOW IT WORKS

Clients sign up for the rental service through the app or on the website and receive ‘A Key To The Style Armoire’

Clients browse a selection of seasonal looks from more than 45 top luxury designer collections with options suitable for every event and occasion (black tie, cocktail, daytime)

To perfect the fit and look, Armarium offers thorough fit consultation, temporary tailoring as well as access to complimentary in-house stylists

Once the client selects their look, it’s shipped (anywhere in the US) and clients can keep it for a four day period with the option to extend beyond the four days

Armarium also provides clients with a return shipping label and takes care of dry cleaning

ABOUT ARMARIUM

Armarium is a mobile app and website where users can rent a curated collection of statement, luxury ready-to-wear pieces and accessories for any event. Select your look and have it shipped anywhere in the US. After the four day rental period, clients return their selections with a prepaid shipping label. Co-founded by two fashion industry veterans, Trisha Gregory and Alexandra Lind Rose, Armarium provides customers with the opportunity to experience high fashion for the moments that matter by offering a luxury experience and product without the high price tag. Offering runway style on-demand, Armarium provides access to clothing and accessories from some of the most coveted luxury brands such as: Alberta Ferretti, Etro, Jimmy Choo, Nina Ricci, Anthony Vaccarello, Peter Pilotto, Sonia Rykiel, Roberto Cavalli and more.

Armarium also offers access to a team of in-house stylists as well as the “Style Brigade,” a network of more than 35 renowned stylists including Micaela Erlanger, Cristina Ehrlich and Shiona Turini. Stylists are available to assist at the Armarium pop-up or in the privacy of clients’ homes.

