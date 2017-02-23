How2Girl: How to make an awesome Oscar party

If you're planning an Oscar party, you'll want to see this. Courtney Sixx is here, she's the ‘How2Girl’ and she has great tips to make your bash a big success!
1. Oscar Bingo!
- Red Carpet Bingo cards are printed out on home printer, using templates available at How2Girl.com
- Guests can be on the lookout for red carpet looks (both on the red carpet and in the audience during awards) such as designers, fashion and beauty trends and celebrity trivia, marking down when they find one
- “Cards” can be left on plain paper or affixed to a decorative gold glitter paper
- Use glittery star stickers to mark the cards
- Keep covering what you find until the first person yells “Oscar Bingo”!
2. Martini Cocktail Fit for the Oscars
- Every Oscar Party needs a signature drink
- This one inspired by one of the nominees for best movie LaLa Land
- Set in modern day LA but inspired by 1950s/1960s era
- The drink is Boulevadier made of campari, sweet vermouth and rye whiskey
- Orange garnish/served up (can also do over ice)
- Glass rimmed with edible gold
3. Governer’s Ball Flowers
- We’ve got the inside scoop on the flower arrangements for the Governor’s Ball from our friends at renowned LA florist Mark’s Gardens who will be creating the arrangements this year
- The modern chic displays are made with red roses and white orchids
- You can create a similar look at home
- Using red roses, orchids and square gold vessels
4. Oscar Night Popcorn
- A nod to the movie industry, is a movie theatre popcorn bar (popped at home)
- Place popcorn in decorative/traditional popcorn bags labeled with guests’ names
- Melt white chocolate and dark chocolate, label and set out the “syrup” for guests to drizzle over popcorn
5. Oscar Accessories
- This accessory trend is not going anywhere soon
- Seen all over awards show red carpets this year, from simple to elaborate
- Perfect for you to be on-trend for an Oscar party
- Make with ribbon and some of your favorite bling earrings that simply attach.
- Use either sets you love (the best part is they can go back to being earrings once the night is over) or those that have lost their match
- Make a dramatic centerpiece or a line of decoration.
- Long dangles or blingy studs are best!
