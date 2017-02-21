Chef Scott Conant: How to make famous spaghetti Good Day LA Features Chef Scott Conant: How to make famous spaghetti James Beard Award Winning Chef Scott Conant stopped by Good Day LA today to dish on his new restaurant The Ponte. Of course, we asked him for tips to making his famous spaghetti.

James Beard Award Winning Chef Scott Conant stopped by Good Day LA today to dish on his new restaurant The Ponte. Of course, we asked him for tips to making his famous spaghetti.

“The reason for the spaghetti being so special is really the focus on the details. It's the sum of its parts, and each is very important:

High quality fresh made dough. Fresh tomatoes cooked for less than an hour. Infused oil to finish the sauce. A touch of butter Fresh basil to finish. Tossed together at the end with fresh grated parmigiano.”

The Ponte is a modern Italian restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Scott Conant and prolific Los Angeles restaurateur Stephane Bombet of Bombet Hospitality Group

The Ponte is Scott’s first standalone restaurant in LA; he was looking for an opportunity to return to LA for a long time

The Ponte is opening TODAY, Tuesday, February 21

The Ponte's menu will offer Scott’s signature dishes alongside a wide selection of charcuterie, antipasti, pasta, and assorted vegetables and pizza from the kitchen’s wood-burning oven

The Ponte will be open for dinner daily and for weekend brunch

The Ponte’s bar program is helmed by award-winning bartender Ryan Wainwright, and will feature an impressive collection of amaro and several varieties of housemade limoncello

Designed by celebrated Italian-French designer Marc Ange of Bloom Room Studios, known for his work with Louis Vuitton, Ferrari, Moët & Chandon, etc.

The Ponte is located at 8265 West Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

