Dr. Kellyann Petrucci's Bone Broth Diet

According to Kellyann Petrucci, you can sip your way to weight loss, and better skin with bone broth. It's one of the most nutrient-dense, healing foods for the digestive system and provides numerous health benefits such as healthier joints and stronger bones.

You can make broth from any bones—beef, turkey, even fish—but chicken bone broth is the easiest broth to make, and the least expensive.

You can make chicken bone broth with whole chicken, bones you save from meals, or a combination.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH BENEFITS OF BONE BROTH?

Bone broth is rich in gelatin and other anti-inflammatory nutrients—so it helps to heal the chronic inflammation that’s the #1 cause of weight gain.

Bone broth is packed with the building blocks of collagen, so it blasts your wrinkles. It’s not like fillers, which don’t replace collagen. Bone broth works from the inside out to give you smooth skin.

Bone broth helps heal your joints. It contains the same glucosamine and chondroitin that lots of doctors prescribe for arthritis.

Bone broth is incredibly filling, so it makes it super-easy to diet without experiencing cravings. That’s another reason why it’s such a powerful weight-loss tool.

WHAT OTHER FOODS CAN YOU EAT ON THE DIET?

Eggs, fish, chicken, turkey, beef, and other high-quality proteins.

Healthy fats—because fats like avocados, nuts, olive oil, and coconut oil actually help you burn fat, and they also melt away wrinkles!

Lots and lots of veggies—including some “energy” veggies like sweet potatoes, beets, and squash

Super-Simple Chicken Bone Broth

Ingredients:

2 or more pounds raw or cooked chicken bones/carcasses (from about 3 or 4 chickens)

One whole chicken and additional wings or thighs (optional)

Enough filtered water to just cover the bones in the pot

¼ to ½ cup apple cider vinegar (optional—but it helps dissolve the bones)

2 to 4 carrots, scrubbed and roughly chopped

3 to 4 stalks organic celery, including leafy part, roughly chopped

1 medium onion, cut into large chunks

Salt and pepper

Put all the bones in a slow cooker or large stockpot.

Add the remaining ingredients.

Bring everything to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low; you want the broth to barely simmer.

Cook for at least 6 hours, or up to 12, making sure your bones are always covered with water.

When your broth is done, remove all the bones and the meat. (You can save the chicken for another recipe.) Pour the broth through a fine mesh strainer.

Let your broth cool on the counter and then refrigerate it. You can skim off the fat easily after the broth is chilled. When it’s chilled, your broth should be very “jiggly” because of its gelatin content.

You can add any spices you like. I love to add lemon grass, and other people like to add poultry seasoning, garlic, parsley, or a tomato. Be creative!



ONE-SKILLET ZUCCHINI PASTA WITH SAUSAGE



Prep Time: 15 minutes • Cook Time: 15 minutes • Yield: Four servings

1 tablespoon coconut oil or ghee

1⁄2 onion, finely chopped

6–8 Roma tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound ground turkey or chicken

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon Celtic or pink Himalayan salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

4-6 zucchini

4–6 leaves fresh basil, cut into thin ribbons or coarsely chopped



Melt the oil or ghee in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the onion and tomatoes for about 8 minutes, or until softened. Add the garlic, turkey, Italian seasoning, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using) and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the meat is no longer pink.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel long, wide, thin ribbons of zucchini. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, then spray or brush with oil. When the pan is hot, add the zucchini and toss for 2 to 3 minutes, or until warmed through and just tender. Depending on the size of your skillet, this could take a minute or two longer, but it’s best not to crowd the zucchini. You want the zucchini to cook very quickly so it doesn’t get soggy.

Use tongs to remove the zucchini from the skillet so you don’t pick up any liquid from the bottom of the skillet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Serve sausage mixture over the prepared zucchini “pasta” and top with basil.



Note: You are not cutting the zucchini into spaghetti strands. You are using a vegetable peeler to cut long, wide ribbons. To do this, cut off the top stem and the very bottom, and slice vertically, from top to bottom. You want thin zucchini “noodles,” so don’t press hard on the slicer. Use just as much pressure as you would to peel a carrot.



Variation: You can also cook the zucchini with a little coconut oil and, optionally, 1 to 2 cloves minced garlic and your favorite herbs.



---

PERFECT PIZZA WITH CAULIFLOWER CRUST

Prep time: 20 minutes • Cook time: 20 minutes • Yield: One 9” to 10” pizza

Equipment

Pizza stone or sheet pans

Ingredients

1 medium-sized head of cauliflower, to yield about 3 cups

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, or a blend of basil, marjoram and, oregano

2 tablespoons almond meal

1 tablespoon coconut oil or olive oil if you cook with it

1 large egg

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (optional)

Coconut oil cooking spray or olive oil spray if you cook with it

Directions

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees F. Place a pizza stone or two sheet pans (one pan on top of the other) on the middle baking rack. (Double panning prevents the pizza from burning on the bottom.) Cut florets off the cauliflower and pulse them in a food processor for 30 seconds or longer to form a fine meal. Place the cauliflower in a microwave-safe covered bowl and heat on high for about 5 minutes to soften it. Drain the cauliflower and let it sit in a colander for a few minutes until it is warm, but comfortable to the touch. Pour it onto a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out as much water as possible. Do this several times. You will be surprised at how much water is in the cauliflower. You are essentially making “cauliflower flour.” Place the cauliflower in a mixing bowl and add the salt, pepper, seasonings, almond meal, oil, and egg (and optionally cheese). Mix well using your hands. Cut a parchment sheet large enough to hold a 9- to 10-inch round pizza crust. Spray the parchment with oil. Turn out the “dough” onto the parchment, and form it into a 9- to 10-inch circle, patting it down thoroughly just as you would a traditional pizza dough. Spray the top of the pizza crust lightly with oil. Slide the parchment sheet onto the preheated pizza stone or pan and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until the crust starts to turn golden. (You will be baking it further after adding toppings, so don’t over-bake.) Remove from the oven, top with desired toppings, and return to the oven for 3 to 5 minutes to warm through. Let cool for a few minutes before slicing.

Notes:

Because the pizza will only be in the oven for a few minutes after you top it, it’s best to precook the toppings. You can quickly sauté any of your favorite vegetables (red, green, yellow, and orange bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, etc.) and meats (meatballs, sausage, bacon, chicken, etc.). For pizza sauce, you can use organic bottled marinara or other pasta sauce. Here are some of my favorite toppings:

Pesto, Romano (optional), sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

Spicy buffalo sauce, cooked chicken marinated in the sauce, and fresh baby spinach (put the spinach on after the pizza comes out of the oven)

Tomato sauce, caramelized onions, bacon, and arugula (put the arugula on after the pizza comes out of the oven)

Olive oil, thin slices of grilled steak, caramelized onions, and spring mix (put the spring mix on after the pizza comes out of the oven)

Pesto, roasted red peppers, and sausage



