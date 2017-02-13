How to create your own Valentine's Day treats

If you're looking to do something special for your Valentine, we've got a treat for you. Jonathan Grahm is here, he's the chocolatier behind Compartes in Brentwood and he's showing us how to make sweets for your sweetie.

Compartes Chocolatier was founded in 1950 and recently reinvigorated by chocolate prodigy Jonathan Grahm

Beautiful gourmet artisan chocolates are handmade from scratch everyday by a small team of chocolatiers in their Brentwood boutique.

All ingredients are sourced from local farmer’s markets and the chocolate is the best in the world, sourced from South America

In the 1950’s fans included Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and contemporary fans include Oprah, Elton John, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Dustin Hoffman, Janet Jackson, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Garner, Lauren Conrad, Steven Spielberg, The Beckhams, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Rachel Zoe among many others.

Compartes Chocolatier launched their 2017 limited edition gourmet chocolates for Valentine’s Day with specials treats like…..

Rose Chocolate Truffles - PINK CHOCOLATES are filled with rosé wine chocolate ganache and pink outside

Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Bar - NEW for 2017! Perfect for your Valentine's sweetheart, Compartes BRAND NEW mouthwatering silky white chocolate bar, crammed full of strawberries and chunks of delicious homemade shortcake, for a chocolate bar with absolute heaven in every bite! White Chocolate + Fresh California Strawberries + Shortcake wrapped up in Compartes hand drawn passionate strawberry graphics.

Pricing starts at $9.95 for chocolate bars up to $269.95 for the Compartes Ultimate 80/8 Bar Gift Tower.

