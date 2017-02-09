Joe and Jennifer Montana: 'Breakaway from Heart Disease' recipes Good Day LA Features Joe and Jennifer Montana: 'Breakaway from Heart Disease' recipes Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana is here with his wife Jennifer. The Comeback Kid became a legend in San Francisco.

‘Joe Cool’ cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time by leading the 49ers to four Super Bowl championships. Now he is here with his wife Jennifer as spokespeople for the Amgen heart campaign.

Joe and Jennifer have some heart healthy recipes you will enjoy.

Joe & Jennifer Montana’s Sweet Potato Nachos (Recipe from the American Heart Association)

These seasoned sweet potatoes with the mellow cheese create a wonderful combination for a snack or healthier game-day appetizer!

Ingredients (6 Servings)

3 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds), makes about 6 cups of rounds

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp. paprika

1/3 cup black beans (drained, rinsed)

1/3 cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup chopped tomato (1 plum tomato) OR

1/3 cup no-salt-added, canned, diced tomatoes (drained, rinsed)

1/3 cup chopped avocado

209 Calories per serving

1.7 g Sat. Fat per serving

194 mg Sodium per serving



Tip: For easy clean-up, line your baking pan with foil before spraying with nonstick cooking spray, allowing you to toss the foil after use.

Tip: A well-stocked spice cabinet is an easy way to add flavor without added sodium – however, be sure to look for spices and seasoning mixes without added salt.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Cover the baking pans with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Peel and slice the sweet potatoes thinly (about quarter-inch rounds). In a bowl, toss the rounds with olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder and paprika. Spread evenly on prepared pan (might need two pans). Bake for 10 minutes and use a spatula to flip the sweet potato rounds. Bake for another 5-10 minutes or until crisp. Remove the pan from the oven and sprinkle beans and cheese over the sweet potatoes. Return to oven until cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with tomato and avocado. Serve.

