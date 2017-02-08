Exclusive first look at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring Collection Good Day LA Features Exclusive first look at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring Collection He's one of the world's most recognized designers, known for his classic American style with a twist. Later tonight he'll debut his Spring 2017 collection here on Venice Beach. Tommy Hilfiger stopped by Good Day LA for a sneak peek.

TOMMYNOW is going to Venice Beach, L.A. (February 8 @ 5:00pm) & the 3000 person event is inspired by the ultimate west coast music festival (“TOMMYLAND”)

2,000 consumer tickets to the show were reserved within the first 24 hours that they were available.

Gigi Hadid will once again headline the show as our global women’s ambassador. The Spring 2017 collections, including the TommyXGigi collection designed in collaboration with Hadid, will launch on the runway and be immediately shoppable across all global channels.

Collection Inspiration: “Summer of Love”

Celebrates 1960s love and liberation with a modern-day twist.

The signature look is about joy and free-spirited optimism.

Washed denim patchworks, sun-washed palettes and utilitarian details are inspired by the carefree beaches of Southern California.

The February show fuses Tommy’s love of fashion, art, music and entertainment with performances and installations that celebrate L.A.’s spirit and culture. Elements of the show include:

Pop up shops featuring the TommyXGigi product

Rides – Kamikaze & Landslide

Smorgasbord L.A. food trucks & customized Lolipop bar

Graffiti Muralists

Venice Beach Roller-skaters & Skateboarders

Street Acrobats

Street Musicians: Guitarists, Drum Circle, Piano Player

Fire Acts: Dancers, Jugglers

PLUS: Two very special musical performances

You can still be a part of the show by tuning into the livestream on Tommy.com or following along on one of our social channels.

