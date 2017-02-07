Target launches 'Art Class' kids fashions Good Day LA Features Target launches 'Art Class' kids fashions This month Target is launching Art Class, a new exclusive Kids' fashion platform featuring of-the-moment trends for boys and girls ages 4-12.

The line is kicking off with a limited-edition collection called The Class of 2017, which was co-designed by a group of 10 notable kids whose interests range from singing and dancing to cooking and surfing, and are known for their creativity and ingenuity. The Class of 2017 includes 13-year-old YouTube sensation and singer Johnny Orlando, 11-year-old actress Asia Money Ray who starred as Sydney Simpson in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and 11-year-old hip-hop dance star Aidan Prince who has shared the stage with Justin Bieber, Missy Elliot, Pharrell, and Flo Rida – all of these kids are LA-based.

With most items under $20, the spring assortment features edgier and expressive everyday apparel for kids including jersey dresses, joggers, tropical-printed track jackets and tie-dye denim.

The spring assortment will be available on Target.com and in Target stores beginning January 22, 2017. New Art Class product will then roll out every four to eight weeks and the platform will feature limited-edition, capsule collections on an ongoing basis.

Johnny Orlando (13 years old): Singer and social media sensation who began gaining popularity after uploading cover music videos to popular top 40 songs on YouTube and Musical.ly. Follow Johnny Orlando on Instagram: @johnnyorlando.

Asia Monet Ray (11 years old): Dancing, singing and acting prodigy who made her debut on the Lifetime television series “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and “Dance Moms”. Follow Asia Monet Ray on Twitter: @asiamonetray.

Aiden Prince (11 years old): Known as “BAHBOY,” this dance sensation and viral internet star has shared the stage with Justin Bieber, Missy Elliot, Pharrell, and Flo Rida. 'Like' Aiden Prince on Facebook.

Haileigh Vasquez (7 years old): Model, actress and globally-recognized young fashionista who shares her sense of style with more than 130K Instagram followers. Follow Haileigh on Instagram: @hails_world.

The collection is currently available at Target stores.

