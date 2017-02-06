Chef's Cycle for No Kid Hungry Good Day LA Features Chef's Cycle for No Kid Hungry Nearly one in five children face hunger each year. For the 3rd year, nearly 300 chefs will be swapping their aprons for spandex to cycle more than 300 miles to raise money for ‘No Kid Hungry'.

Nearly one in five children face hunger each year. For the 3rd year, nearly 300 chefs will be swapping their aprons for spandex to cycle more than 300 miles to raise money for ‘No Kid Hungry’.

Mary Sue Milliken and Jeff Mahin are taking place in this year's ride.

Nearly 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

That’s why for the third year, nearly 300 chefs like us will be swapping aprons for spandex to cycle 300 miles over three days to raise funds for No Kid Hungry.

We have a bold goal to raise $2 million dollars – or 20 million meals for hungry kids – all in the name of ending childhood hunger in America.

The funds we raise support No Kid Hungry’s work to ensure that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget.

This year’s ride will take place May 16-18 in Santa Rosa, California.

We need your help to reach our goal! Visit ChefsCycle.org to find a participating chef and make a donation.

Liquados – Breakfast of Champions!

Colorful liquados are sold all over Mexico at juice stands where you get instant, made-to-order blast of energy and nutrition.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Yield: 3 servings

2½ cups chopped fruit (about 1 banana plus 10 large strawberries) Pineapple, Mango, Cantaloupe, Berries, Apricots, Plums – whatever is in season

1½ cups milk or almond milk is a fine substitute

2 cups ice cubes

3 tablespoons honey

Combine the fruit with the milk, ice, and honey in a blender or food processor. Puree until smooth. Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

Variations

You can also enjoy the following fruits as a liquado:

Ripe cantaloupe (2 ½ cups cut in cubes) makes a great, unusual liquado.

Any berry is terrific in a liquado. In the winter when you’re longing for

those summer flavors, 2 ½ cups frozen berries are a good choice.

Crack open a coconut and combine it and it’s milk with ice, milk and a little extra honey for a fun variation.

This year's ride takes place May 16th through 18th, and you can visit chefscycle.org to make a donation.

'Like' No Kid Hungry on Facebook.

Follow Mary Sue Milliken on Twitter: @MarySueMilliken

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.