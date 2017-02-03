How to assemble an amazing self-serve spread so you can enjoy the big game

How do you assemble an amazing self-serve spread so you can enjoy the big game? The guys from Holy Cow BBQ stopped by today to showcase four great "help yourself" ideas that you can order or make yourself in your own kitchen.
- "Texas style" Queso and Chips
- Chicken Wings - BBQ & Buffalo
- Bacon-wrapped Shrimp skewers
- Sliders - Texas Brisket & Carolina Pulled Pork
Holy Cow BBQ
Santa Monica - 264 26th Street
Culver City - 4130 Sepulveda Blvd.
http://www.holycowbbq.com/
'Like' Holy Cow BBQ on Facebook.
Follow Holy Cow BBQ on Twitter: @HolyCowBBQLA
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.