How to assemble an amazing self-serve spread so you can enjoy the big game

How do you assemble an amazing self-serve spread so you can enjoy the big game? The guys from Holy Cow BBQ stopped by today to showcase four great "help yourself" ideas that you can order or make yourself in your own kitchen.
By: Michelle Pulfrey , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Feb 03 2017 10:26AM PST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 11:11AM PST

  • "Texas style" Queso and Chips
  • Chicken Wings - BBQ & Buffalo
  • Bacon-wrapped Shrimp skewers
  • Sliders - Texas Brisket & Carolina Pulled Pork

Holy Cow BBQ
Santa Monica - 264 26th Street 
Culver City - 4130 Sepulveda Blvd.
http://www.holycowbbq.com/

