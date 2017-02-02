Rebecca Minkoff: 5 Hot spring trends fashion show Good Day LA Features Rebecca Minkoff: 5 Hot spring trends fashion show Spring is just around the corner, and we're turning to one of the experts when it comes to fashionable looks each season.

Designer Rebecca Minkoff is here with her 5 picks for the hottest trends this spring...

WHO: Designer Rebecca Minkoff will be showing her Spring 2017 “See Now, Buy Now” full runway collection, which will be shoppable immediately after. In addition, the experiential day of retail will include yoga in the park, wine tasting, a Rebecca Minkoff pop-up shop, beauty and hair activations and much more!

For further information and full calendar of the day’s events, please go to http://www.thegrovela.com/.



WHERE: The Grove - 89 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036

WHEN: Saturday, February 4th

Show Begins: 4:30 PM

Show Ends: 5:00 PM

ABOUT REBECCA MINKOFF: With a vision of building a lifestyle brand for women like herself — whimsical, clever and passionate — Rebecca Minkoff has found a unique niche among fashion-forward, modern women around the world. Today, the Rebecca Minkoff brand spans ready-to-wear, bags, footwear, jewelry, eyewear and tech accessories. Her unique vision for the brand is singularly focused on her ideal millennial girl, who experiences all of life’s exciting moments, with her confident, go-anywhere, do-anything attitude.

