Local salsa makers donate proceeds to LA charities

Estolia's Salsa isn't just delicious, it also is saving lives. How? All of the proceeds from the four different salsas go directly to Los Angeles Charities.

It's the brainchild of local cousins, Lorraine Alderette and Lisa Vigil.

There are four different salsas:

The Classic:helps find a cure for leukemia

Pineapple: Fights hunger

Salsa Verde: Alzheimer's

Salsa Asado: Animal Rescue

Alderette and Vigil turned their family recipe into a live saving mission.

For more information, check out their website: http://www.estolias.com/new-products/salsa-saves-lives.

