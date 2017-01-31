Healthy Super 'bowls' from Juice Served Here Good Day LA Features Healthy Super 'bowls' from Juice Served Here We know you're going to be indulging this weekend for Super Bowl Sunday, so we wanted to start your week off healthy with a different kind of ‘super bowl' – the new smoothie bowls from LA-based, celeb favorite – Juice Served Here's new Marina Café at Lido Marina Village!

These Super Bowls pack a punch and are loaded with fruits, vegetables, antioxidants, and healthy, crunchy toppings that will keep your energy up and stay full till lunch! You’ll likely have some of these items on hand in your fridge right now – and you just need a basic blender.

We’ve made a Good Day LA breakfast bowl that’s being offered at our new Juice Served Here Marina Café location in Newport Beach at Lido Marina Village. We’re offering this super bowl this week only so be sure to visit us to try it in person!

Juice Served Here Marina Café is located at

3418 Via Lido

Newport Beach CA 92663

Open 7:00am–7:00pm | 7 Days a week

