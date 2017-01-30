Dave Salmoni brings a preview to the 'Puppy Bowl' Good Day LA Features Dave Salmoni brings a preview to the 'Puppy Bowl' The cutest competition in sports returns this weekend with adoptable players who go nose-to-nose for the inaugural Petco Lom-Barky Trophy in the Puppy Bowl.

From Animal Planet - Dave Salmoni was here for Good Day LA's Puppy Bowl preview!

All of the puppies are adoptable. They are from Paw Works Animal Rescue in Camarillo.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl airs Sunday at noon.

