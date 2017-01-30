Former NBA star John Salley promotes vegan lifestyle Good Day LA Features Former NBA star John Salley promotes vegan lifestyle John Salley was here. The former Detroit bad boy won two NBA Championships with the Pistons, one with that 72 win Chicago Bulls team, and another with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Throughout his career, Salley took care of his body, which is why he chose a vegan lifestyle.

He was here with Chef Cynthia Moore from Power Plant Super Food Cafe with some unbelievable plant based meal options.

