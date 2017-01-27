Gregory Arlt of MAC: Celebrity makeup tips & tricks Good Day LA Features Gregory Arlt of MAC: Celebrity makeup tips & tricks Celebrity makeup artist, Gregory Arlt, joined us this morning to share his go to celebrity makeup tips.

Celebrity makeup artist, Gregory Arlt, joined us this morning to share his go to celebrity makeup tips.

Arlt, the has been with MAC for over 20-years and is currently the brand’s director of Make up Artistry. He’s a veteran at creating red carpet looks and has worked with A-list stars Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham.

Check out his tips on 'strobing', lip color, and achieving dramatic eye looks using the eyes x 9 palette.

For more info - check out the official website for MAC Cosmetics.

Follow Gregory Arlt on Instagram.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.