Gregory Arlt of MAC: Celebrity makeup tips & tricks

Celebrity makeup artist, Gregory Arlt, joined us this morning to share his go to celebrity makeup tips.
Arlt, the has been with MAC for over 20-years and is currently the brand’s director of Make up Artistry. He’s a veteran at creating red carpet looks and has worked with A-list stars Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham.
Check out his tips on 'strobing', lip color, and achieving dramatic eye looks using the eyes x 9 palette.
