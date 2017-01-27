Chef Curtis Stone: Australian-style breakfast Good Day LA Features Chef Curtis Stone: Australian-style breakfast Chef Curtis Stone is celebrating all things Australia with ‘G'Day USA', a program designed to cultivate the relationship between Australia and the United States.

Today we're making an Aussie staple - The breakfast sausage roll.

Aussie Sausage Rolls

Meat pies and sausage rolls are a staple treat in Oz. Bite-size versions are handed around at all of the parties. Or for a more substantial snack, any bakery worth its salt back home, sells both pies and sausages rolls in jumbo form. I’ve tasted sausages rolls from every corner of the country, but Lozza does them best with juicy ground pork, a bunch of fresh herbs, a hit of spices, and tops the pastry off with a brush of cream and sprinkling of sesame seeds before they hit the oven – little touches take sausage rolls from a 10 to an 11! There isn’t one specific event where Lozza has served these party pleasers; rather she makes a batch for every family birthday and celebration. She is known and loved for them. A side of ketchup is essential.

Serves: 4; makes 8 rolls

Prep Time: 15 minutes, plus 25 minutes cooling

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Make-Ahead: The unbaked rolls can be made up to 1 day ahead, stored airtight and refrigerated.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 medium onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream, divided

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried red chile flakes

1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/4 cup plain dried breadcrumbs

1 pound freshly ground pork (20% fat; do not use lean pork)

Two 9 1/2-inch square puff pastry sheets

2 teaspoons sesame seeds (preferably black and white)

Ketchup

Method

Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a large heavy baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat a medium heavy sauté pan over medium heat. Add the oil then the onion and garlic and sauté for about 4 minutes, or until tender. Season with salt. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and set aside until cooled, about 20 minutes. Once the onions are cooled, stir in 1/4 cup of the cream, mustard, thyme, parsley, paprika, pepper, chile flakes, and 1 3/4 teaspoons salt. Stir in the breadcrumbs. Using your hands, gently mix the pork into the breadcrumb mixture. Lay 1 pastry sheet on a lightly floured work surface. Form half of the pork mixture into a log along the bottom edge of the pastry square. Roll the pastry upwards and around the pork mixture to encase it completely, allowing about a 1/2-inch seam. Trim away the excess pastry (about 2 1/2 inches). Cut the roll crosswise into 4 pieces and set the rolls, seam side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining pastry sheet and pork mixture. Brush the remaining cream over the sausage rolls and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Bake on the lower rack for about 35 minutes, or until the pastry is dark golden brown and the sausage is cooked through. Cool for 5 minutes. Serve the hot sausage rolls with ketchup.

