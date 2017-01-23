Sara Skirboll from Retail Me Not: How to save big for the Super Bowl and more! Good Day LA Features Sara Skirboll from Retail Me Not: How to save big for the Super Bowl and more! The Super Bowl is set, and now, the rush is on for new T.V. sports apparel, and food deals for the big game.

Shopping and trends expert Sara Skriboll from ‘Retail Me Not’ is here with January’s deals & discounts for the Super Bowl and beyond!

TIP 1: You can find great deals on pizza, televisions, video games and sports apparel before the big game.

TIP 2: Hold off on buying accessories and winter sports gear. Wait until February and March.

TIP 3: Pass up on picking up grilling gear this month. Wait until May when we they’re more likely to be deeply discounted.

TIP 4: If you're not a fan of the Super Bowl, take advantage of the great deals on cruises right now.

TIP 5: Get a head start on Valentine’s Day. Deals can be found on jewelry & flowers, but don’t wait until February when the prices will be higher.

Insights & Deals:

According to the National Restaurant Association Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the year for pizza, which means that pizza shops are going to be slashing prices. If you’re paying full price for pizza, you’ve already lost the game! If you go to RetailMeNot.com right now you’ll find 25% off regular menu-priced orders from Papa John's and Domino's has a great deal for Super Bowl 51! They’re offering Large 3-topping pizzas for $7.99 when you carry-out!

Hosting a party requires a decent-sized television, or if you’re lucky, more than one television to broadcast the big game. The good news here is that electronics deals aren’t just reserved for Black Friday, which is an all too distant memory away. According to Nielsen, over 111 million Americans watched the Super Bowl last year and I can assure you, it was most likely not on their iPads. Check out Best Buy who has a deal for $130 off a 50 inch Smart HDTV.

Plenty of us wish we could be a part of the action in Houston in two weeks, but alas, tickets are a few thousand dollars out of reach. So, if you’re not apart of the 24% of football fans who plan to purchase tickets to the big game, I have another idea that puts us closer to the action: video games. And the best part is that they are notoriously discounted this time of year. Madden ‘17 is available for all Playstation and XBOX gaming systems. You can pick this up at Target and right now they have a deal for $5 off $50 plus free shipping.

January is a great month for spectacular savings on sports apparel. Let football fans know what team you’re representing by getting decked out in your team’s colors. Champs is offering 15% off your purchase of $75 or more.

Take yourself on a cruise! You will get a really great deal right now because everyone's at home watching the game. Travelocity is offering reduced rates on select cruises and up to $1000 onboard credit!

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Fortunately, January sees numerous discounts on diamonds and pearls from retailers like Szul and WinPearl. And lots of those department store end-of-year sales will include jewelry and accessories. Also, keep an eye out for Valentine's Day flower sales from 1-800-Flowers and Teleflora to start just before the end of the month, as well as chocolate sales from Harry & David and Godiva. These sales will cut 20% to 25% sitewide, or will offer free shipping (or both).

