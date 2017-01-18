Slimming recipes for weight loss & glowing skin Good Day LA Features Slimming recipes for weight loss & glowing skin Dr. Trevor Cates joined us this morning with healthy recipes that are easy to make, and will help you eat your way to glowing & radiant skin in two weeks in her new book 'Clean Skin From Within.'

Dr. Trevor Cates joined us this morning with healthy recipes that are easy to make, and will help you eat your way to glowing & radiant skin in two weeks in her new book 'Clean Skin From Within.'

Breakfast - Red Velvet Smoothie

*Beets are rich in vitamin C, fiber helps decrease inflammation and supports detox for the skin

Snack - Chilled Avocado Soup

*Avocados contain more potassium than bananas, loaded with fiber and good fat

Lunch - Crisp Antioxidant Salad (great for collagen building, moisture and wrinkle free skin), Raw Pasta Salad

*green zucchini and yellow squash, are lower in calories and much lower in natural sugars and starch, so they have lower scores on the glycemic index

Snack - Watermelon Salad

*Watermelon 92 percent but this refreshing fruit is soaked with nutrients. Each juicy bite has significant levels of vitamins A, B6 and C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids

Lunch/Dinner - Salmon Salad Wraps

*Salmon is great for the skin and is filled with astaxanthin which is one of the most powerful natural antioxidants out there

ABOUT DR. TREVOR CATES

Naturopathic doctor Dr. Trevor Cates “The Spa Dr.,” was the first woman licensed as a naturopathic doctor in the state of California, appointed by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to California’s Bureau of Naturopathic Medicine Advisory Council. She has worked with world-renowned spas and sees patients in her private practice in Park City, Utah with a focus on graceful aging and glowing skin. Dr. Cates believes the key to healthy skin is inner and outer nourishment with non-toxic ingredients.

Salmon Salad Wraps

Yield: 6 wraps

Ingredients

• 1 pound (455 g) wild salmon, cooked, chilled, deboned, and flaked; or canned wild salmon, drained

• 1 cup (135 g) peeled, diced cucumber

• 1 cup (120g) thinly sliced celery

• ½ cup (80g) diced red onion

• 1 tablespoon (15ml) extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon (15ml) fresh lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon (4 g) fresh dill

• 1 tablespoon (4g) chopped fresh parsley

• 1 tablespoon (3g) chopped fresh chives

• ¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt or Celtic sea salt (or more to taste)

• 2 teaspoons (8g) Dijon mustard

• 6 collard green leaves

Directions: In a large bowl mix the salmon, cucumber, celery, and red onion. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, dill, parsley, chives, and salt. Add the dressing to the salmon mixture, and stir gently to combine. Place ½ cup (about 60g) of salmon salad on a collard green leaf and roll it up like a wrap. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Red Velvet Smoothie

Yield: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

• 1 cup (235 ml) organic unsweetened almond milk

• ½ cup (112.5 g) peeled, sliced raw beet

• ½ cup (77.5 g) frozen cherries

• ¼ avocado

• 1 tablespoon (12g) flaxseed

• 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

• ¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• Directions: In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and enjoy cold.

Crisp Antioxidant Salad

Yield: about 4 servings as a side dish

Ingredients for Salad

• 5-ounce (140g) package power greens, baby kale, or salad mix

• 1 carrot, cut into thin matchsticks

• ½ cup (128g) cooked kidney or red beans; or canned, rinsed and drained

• ½ organic Granny Smith apple, cut into thin wedges

• ½ cup (56g) chopped raw pecans

• ½ cup (72.5g) fresh organic blueberries

• ¼ cup (43.5g) pomegranate seeds (optional)

Ingredients for Dressing

• ¼ cup (60ml) extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons (30 ml) apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon (1 g) chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 tablespoon (2.5g) chopped fresh basil

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• Himalayan salt or Celtic sea salt

• PepperDirections: Toss all ingredients together

Directions to make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, cider vinegar, cilantro, basil, oregano, and mustard. Season to taste with salt and pepper. When ready to serve, pour the dressing over the salad. Toss and enjoy.

Watermelon Salad

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients

• 10 cups (1.5kg) watermelon in 1-inch (2.5 cm) cubes, chilled

• 2 cups (270g) diced cucumber

• 1 cup (116g) sliced radishes

• 1 cup (96g) minced fresh mint leaves

• ¼ cup (60ml) extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons (30ml) fresh lime juice

• ¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt or Celtic sea salt (or more to taste)

• 4 cups (80g) arugula

Directions: In a large bowl, mix the watermelon, cucumber, radishes, mint, olive oil, lime juice, and salt. Add the arugula and gently toss to combine. Serve Chilled.

Chilled Avocado Soup

Yield: about 8 servings

Ingredients

• 4 cups (946 ml) Chicken Bone Broth or Vegetable Broth

• 3 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

• ½ cup (17.5 g) fresh basil, or Italian parsley

• ½ cup (8g) fresh cilantro

• 2 tablespoons (30 ml) fresh lime juice

• 2 teaspoons (10 ml) apple cider vinegar

• 1 teaspoon peeled, chopped fresh ginger

• ½ teaspoon Himalayan salt or Celtic sea salt (or more to taste)

• Extra-virgin olive oil, for garnish

• Pine nuts, for garnish

Directions: In a blender, combine the broth, avocados, basil, cilantro, lime juice, cider vinegar, ginger, and salt. Blend until smooth, but don’t over-blend or the soup will heat up and become too thick. Refrigerate until cold.

To serve, garnish with a swirl of olive oil and a sprinkling of pine nuts

Raw “Pasta” Salad

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

• 2 medium zucchini, spiralized

• 2 medium yellow squash, spiralized

• 2 tablespoons (20g) raw organic pumpkin seeds

• 2 tablespoons (30ml) extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon (2.5g) chopped fresh basil

• 1 tablespoon (4g) fresh dill

• 1 tablespoon (4g) chopped fresh parsley

• 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

• Himalayan salt or Celtic sea salt

• Pepper

Directions: In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, squash, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, basil, dill, parsley, and cider vinegar. Mix together well and season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until cold and serve.

Note: If you don’t have a spiralizer, use a mandoline or vegetable peeler to create spaghetti-like ribbons, or slice the vegetables very thin.

For more info on Dr. Trevor Cates, check out her offiical website: http://TheSpaDr.com/newbook

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

