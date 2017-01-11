Moves you should do everyday with 'Tone It Up' girls Good Day LA Features Moves you should do everyday with 'Tone It Up' girls The 'Tone It Up' girls Karena & Katrina were back, giving us the skinny on the moves you should make part of your daily routine.

Check out ore on the tone it up girls at: toneitup.com/love

At the first-ever Motivation Market, you’ll meet fitness, cooking and wellness experts and join in their exclusive events.

Kick-start your new year with tips and tricks from our fitness, cooking and wellness experts. Learn how to cook a tasty, healthy recipe, or take a fun fitness class. Just wear your workout gear!

If you would like to join us for this fun activation, please register for your preferred classes.

Please select either the morning or afternoon session with one class each from Class Blocks A and B: Attendees can find out more information and register for the free event at Kohls.com/MotivationMarket.

Perked-up Morning

Check-in: 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM

Welcome: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

Class Block A: 9:15 AM - 9:35 AM

Workout: BODY BY BOB - Bob Harper, host of NBC's The Biggest Loser

Cooking: PHILOSOPHIE SUPERFOOD PARFAIT - Sophie Jaffe, founder of Philosophie

Class Block B: 9:45 AM - 10:05 AM

Workout: FLEXIBILITY - Alicia Archer, social media fitness instructor

Cooking: CALIFORNIA SALAD WRAP - Kevin Curry, founder of the blog FitMenCook

Session Ends: 10:15 AM

Amped-up Afternoon

Check-in: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Welcome: 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM

Class Block A: 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM

Workout / Facebook Live: BOOTY CALL - Tone It Up, Karena Dawn & Katrina Scott

Cooking: PHILOSOPHIE SUPERFOOD PARFAIT - Sophie Jaffe, founder of Philosophie

Class Block B: 12:55 PM - 1:15 PM

Audience Q&A: Bob Harper, host of NBC's The Biggest Loser

Workout: VINYASA YOGA - Jordan Younger, creator of The Balanced Blonde

Cooking: CALIFORNIA SALAD WRAP - Kevin Curry, founder of the blog FitMenCook

Session Ends: 1:15 PM



