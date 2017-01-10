6 New Years Beauty Resolutions you can stick to! Good Day LA Features 6 New Years Beauty Resolutions you can stick to! We are all guilty of slacking on our beauty routines, and committing skincare 'no-no's. Robby LaRievere is here with the 6 simple beauty resolutions you should try for 2017.

BEAUTY #1: YOU REALLY MUST USE SUNSCREEN DAILY

The thin, delicate skin around the eye represents 1% of the skin’s total surface area, but over 10% of skin cancers occur in the area.

SkinCeuticals Physical Eye UV Defense SPF 50: Translucent color spheres create a unifying tint that enhances all skin tones, while ceramides nourish, creating a smooth, optimal canvas for make-up application. Meant to be applied all over the eye area (including the lid), Physical Eye UV Defense has been tested post-injectable and proven 100% safe on even the most sensitive, traumatized skin.

Price: $30, Available at SkinCeuticals.com

Or add a little color to it:

If you're worried about sunscreen making your skin breakout, try this one by Stila, which not only has SPF 30, but improves the look of your skin and prepares your face for smooth and flawless makeup application. Multitasking beauty at its best!

Stila Stay All Day10-In-1 HD Illuminating Beauty Balm With SPF 30, $38.

RESOLUTION #2: GIVE YOUR SKIN A WEEKLY DEEP CLEAN

Here is what’s cool about the below… the Double Cleanse Duos are travel-friendly and come with a chic soap dish to store the products at home or on to the go. You can “double cleanse” with one of the four cleansing duos based on skincare concern, and then use the Hydrogel sheet masks once a week for a detox/deep clean. The Hydrogel sheet masks aren’t like traditional cotton masks – instead they come in two sheets to perfectly contour to face and are a non-drying gel material for maximum ingredient penetration. Reasonably priced – each of the Double Cleanse Duos is $28 and the single sheet masks for each $16.

Erno Laszlo Bespoke Double Cleanse Collection Duos

Dr. Erno Laszlo brought his bespoke skincare philosophy to New York City in the 1920s where he introduced his storied clients, including Greta Garbo, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, to his signature double cleanse and cultivated the brand’s personalized approach to skincare. That legacy lives on today with a collection of four cleansing duos for skin concern-led cleansing. Each soothe and soften skin by gently breaking up dirt, makeup and other impurities without stripping your complexion of moisture. The Cleansing Bars boast antioxidants and botanicals, plus soap inherently combats oil on contact.

Exfoliate & Detox (Black):Detoxifying Cleansing Oil and Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar

Concern: Large, clogged pores, dull and flaky skin, pollutant build-up from living in urban environments

Solution: Clarifying formulas that include active charcoal to draw out toxins without stripping moisture

Firm & Lift (Blue): Firmarine Cleansing Oil and Firmarine Cleansing Bar

Concern: Lack of firmness and a decline in skin elasticity

Solution: Cushioning cleansers made with a mineral-rich Marine Complex to revive skin’s building blocks

Price: $28 for each double cleanse duo, Available at ErnoLaszlo.com

Erno Laszlo Detoxifying Hydrogel Mask

Different from traditional sheet masks, Erno Laszlo launches a detoxifying mask that offers customized results in convenient single-use pouches. Each mask is designed in two separate pieces for a perfectly contoured fit. Made of a non-drying gel material that allows active ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin, these masks are easier to apply and wear, lock in moisture better than cotton sheet masks, and won’t slip or slide when standing upright or moving. Apply to clean, dry skin for 15 to 20 minutes once or twice per week. This mask expels toxins and minimizes the appearance of pores for a softer, more renewed complexion. Active ingredient charcoal draws out impurities from pores while refining skin to unveil a fresh complexion. Illuminates dull skin by deeply infusing skin with powerful antioxidants, including Glutathione, and botanical extracts AHA Fruit Blend and Kiwi Extract.

Price: $16 each single mask, $60 each for a pack of four masks; Available at ErnoLaszlo.com.



RESOLUTION #3: DON’T FORGET YOUR HANDS

Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Gloves

Help fight the earliest signs of aging with high-tech, Copper infused fibers. These silky gloves help improve skin tone and texture, changing the look of hands in just four weeks. Gloves can be worn daily, day or night and the fingerless design allows for them to be worn while typing, texting or doing other tasks. Copper-based antimicrobial textiles, including bed linens and patient gowns, have been used for years in a hospital setting to create a germ-free environment, but iluminage is the first beauty company to bring to market copper-infused intelligent textiles. Skin Rejuvenating Gloves are available in XS/S and M/L.

Price: $45 per pair, Available at Neiman Marcus, Sephora.com and Nordstrom.com.



Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Socks

Woven with high-tech copper infused thread, these cushioned socks are clinically proven to deliver smoother, softer and suppler feet, while replenishing moisture to rough, dry feet and cracked heels. The lightweight design is comfortable to wear all day long, with or without shoes and will reveal healthier looking skin and nails in just four weeks. The anti-aging technology is proven to last over 100 washes. Copper-based antimicrobial textiles, including bed linens and patient gowns, have been used for years in a hospital setting to create a germ-free environment, but iluminage is the first beauty company to bring to market copper-infused intelligent textiles. Available in S/M (fits women’s shoe sizes 6-10) and M/L (fits women’s shoe sizes 10-13).

Price: $35 per pair, Available at Neiman Marcus, Sephora.com and Nordstrom.com.



RESOLUTION #4: CARE FOR YOUR HAIR

You can mention something to open this section about not having to deal with needing tons of extra hydration in the winter since you live in LA but people here still need some added moisture – and this new collection is made for people with oily roots and dry ends.

L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Extraordinary Clay Collection

Introducing a new haircare regimen from L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert, ideal for oily roots and dry ends. Comprised of a pre-shampoo hair mask, shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo, the collection works to freshen roots and unveil soft, flowing ends. The star of the collection – Clay Mask – contains a formula of three pure clays that work together to deeply absorb impurities at the root, rejuvenate dry lengths, and soften strands throughout. Follow with the shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo for 48 hours of fresh, nourished and beautiful hair.

Price: $4.99-$6.99 each , Available in January at lorealparisusa.com and drugstores nationwide.

AND MAKE THE SCENT MATTER!

Care for your hair (BYREDO) with Gypsy Water & Mojave Ghost. Byredo Hair Perfume

Each hair perfume combines one of BYREDO’s signature scents with a unique silicone and polymer formula to create a light, invisible veil designed to leave the hair nourished and luminous whilst divinely scented.

62 (75 ml), www.byredo.com.

RESOLUTION #5: NEVER GO TO BED WITH YOUR MAKEUP ON

We all know just how bad it is for your skin to sleep with your makeup on, yet many of us still do it. If you’re prone to heading straight to bed following a long day or late night, keep a pack of This Works In Transit Not Traces cleansing wipes in one of your bedside table drawers. It couldn't be easier than cleaning your face in bed, plus, Kim Kardashian uses them to take off her makeup, so they must work!

This Works in transit no traces, $31

Garnier Micellar Makeup Removing Towelettes

These all-in-1 makeup removing & cleansing wipes use micellar water technology in an ultra-soft, ultra-convenient pack of 25 towelettes that are soft on skin. The towelette, with 5% silk fibers, removes makeup without harsh rubbing.

Price: $6.99, Available at mass retailers nationwide and GarnierUSA.com.

RESOLUTION #6: PAMPERING TIME IS A MUST

Introducing The Body Shop’s Spa of the World body care collection, inspired by traditional beauty rituals from across the globe. Whether your body needs to be awakened, cherished or calmed completely, each of the three spa body rituals will take your senses on a journey. This body care range helps to give back to the earth by improving the livelihoods of the local communities and sourcing the finest and kindest Community Fair Trade ingredients from diverse areas of the world.

The Body Shop Spa of the World Atlantic Seaweed Gel-Cream

The light and refreshing Atlantic Seaweed Gel-Cream instantly hydrates skin while revitalizing the body and mind. The aquatic-scented cream moisturizes and softens the skin and improves elasticity. Full of oceanic mineral, the seaweed ingredient is known to help revive and revitalize the skin. This light gelified cream liquefies when massaged onto the skin and is infused with menthol for an instant cooling effect, perfect for relieving tired legs. Contains seaweed extract, Community Trade Olive Oil from Italy and Community Trade Aloe Vera from Mexico.

Price: $36, Available at The Body Shop stores nationwide and Thebodyshop-usa.com.

RESOLUTION #7 IT’S ALL IN THE EYES

Skincare fanatics know that it's extra important to care for the delicate skin around your eyes - ladies, we don't have to tell you that. But MEN, listen up! In 2017, resolve to pay attention to your eyes. You face will thank you for it.

I recommend Lqd EYE restore, it's the strongest and most advanced men’s eye serum money can buy. Backed up by the latest scientific skin care research, it contains six state of the art peptides in the highest concentrations you will find in any product on the market.

You will notice a visible difference in just 5 days - by day 30, the results are spectacular.

