How to financially recover from the holidays

If you're feeling worse as a result of holiday overspending...you're not alone.

According to Experian, more than 50% of consumers say they spent too much during the holidays. If you spent more than expected, and you're starting off the New Year in the hole…our financial expert Nicole Lapin is here to help dig you out and get you back on track.

Assess the damage Create a plan Identify two expenses you can cut Get money back Make double payments

And the BONUS tip: Rebuild your savings funds!

