New Year's Eve party tips that are easy & affordable Good Day LA Features New Year's Eve party tips that are easy & affordable Planning a New Year's Eve celebration at home doesn't have to be overwhelming. Interior designer Lauren Makk is here with easy, festive, ideas that are chic, and affordable.

Planning a New Year's Eve celebration at home doesn't have to be overwhelming. Interior designer Lauren Makk is here with easy, festive, ideas that are chic, and affordable.

A good luck balloon drop.

A custom champagne party bar.

DIY Noisemaker party favors.

Simple tricks to maximize your $1 store table decor.

For more tips and tricks like these go to www.homegirlnextdoor.com or follow Lauren on social media at @LaurenMakk on all social sites.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.