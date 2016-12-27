New Year's Eve party tips that are easy & affordable

Planning a New Year's Eve celebration at home doesn't have to be overwhelming. Interior designer Lauren Makk is here with easy, festive, ideas that are chic, and affordable.
By: Michelle Pulfrey , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Dec 27 2016 09:01AM PST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 10:34AM PST

  • A good luck balloon drop.
  • A custom champagne party bar.
  • DIY Noisemaker party favors.
  • Simple tricks to maximize your $1 store table decor.

For more tips and tricks like these go to www.homegirlnextdoor.com or follow Lauren on social media at @LaurenMakk on all social sites.

