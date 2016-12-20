Dr. Jeff Werber: Holiday pet hazards Good Day LA Features Dr. Jeff Werber: Holiday pet hazards The holidays can be a confusing time for your pets...trees, shiny ornaments, candles, and extension cords - all create hazards.

Dr. Jeff Werber is here with some friends from Wags and Walks Rescue to help keep your pets safe.

