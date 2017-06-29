How to look years younger just by fixing your brows

- Your eyebrows frame your face -- and for those of you looking to up your brow game, Nurse Jamie from Beauty Park Medical Spa demonstrated some great ways to do so Thursday on Good Day LA!

Sugar Thread Lift: Read more

If you are looking for the newest nonsurgical way to turn back the clock, then this year’s fastest-growing anti-aging treatment could be the answer. The Sugar Thread Lift is an easy way to smooth wrinkles and tighten sagging skin without going under the knife. This will be the biggest cosmetic trend this year and for good reason!

The procedure involves inserting threads into the skin which are then pulled tight, lifting the skin and underlying muscle to create a tighter, smoother complexion. As the threads dissolve naturally, the skin starts to produce more collagen and elastin which gives a longer-lasting result. The threads are inserted through an injection in the skin so there is no surgery and no scarring after the treatment.

Thread lifts can be used to treat a number of different areas, from smoothing horizontal and vertical forehead wrinkles to lifting the brow and outer eyebrow area and restoring volume to sagging cheeks. They can also smooth lines around the mouth and tighten sagging skin under the lower jaw. This treatment can also be used to tighten sagging skin on the body including the neck, decolletage, tummy, arms and legs. Results can be seen almost instantly. Optimal results are seen around six weeks after the procedure and depending on the type of threads used, results can last up to two years.

Micro-pigmentation: Read more

Organic cosmetic micro pigmentation (cosmetic tattooing) is a great way to naturally enhance lips, brows and eyes subtly and naturally.

Our permanent makeup specialist and resident reality star from VH-1’s Hollywood Exes, Jessica Canseco, uses a 3D feather stroke technique for the brows with advanced custom color blending for a three dimensional life like appearance. Eyes can be subtly enhanced and catered to each individual shape. With her technique she can make eyes appear larger, less hooded giving an instant eye lift and enhance lashes by creating a fuller lash bed. Her lip technique is called duo lip enhancement. This advanced layering technique gives a beautifully enhanced pink color geared towards your skin’s tone and can create a fuller more beautiful mouth without the use of fillers or injections.

Questions for Nurse Jamie:

Why is micro-blading bad?

Correction work as usual, micro-blading gone bad. It's a new trend that's not good, migrates, dark and does not turn out natural! Artistry and cosmetic and medical training needed for skilled good work. Years with licenses in paramedical skincare training a must.

Can any tattoo artist do this procedure?

Only trust your face to a certified Cosmetic and Paramedical Tattoo Specialist. There is a great degree of variance among professionals in any industry and this one is no different. Jessica Canseco was one of a small group of specialists trained by Athena, a leading Paramedical and Cosmetic Tattoo Specialist and renowned certified teacher in the state of California. Jessica began her cosmetic tattooing career in the office of internationally recognized Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher of ABC´s Extreme Makeover. Experience and education make a difference, do your research before choosing any specialist.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.