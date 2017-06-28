Must-haves for your beach bag this summer
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Style and beauty expert Emily Loftiss joined us on Good Day LA with awesome beauty and beach products for hanging in the sand this summer!
1. Hamamlook
-Turkish towels
-Light, soft, thin, absorbent, quick-dry
-Can also be decorative throws or sarongs
-MORE: https://www.hamamlook.com/
-$40-60
2. Maria Shireen Hair-Tie Bracelet
-Functional fashion accessory
-Holds hair tie in stylish bracelet
-Perfect for beach hairstyles
-MORE: https://mariashireen.com/
-$45
3. Byredo Kabuki and Roll-on and Hair perfumes
-Kabuki: perfume in brush form
-Brush on in push of a button
-Roll-on: travel size perfume
-Both perfect for refreshing at the beach
-MORE: https://byredo.com/
-Kabuki $65
-Roll-on $78
-Hair perfume $62
4. Barbara Sturm
-Sundrops:
-liquid sunscreen you can add to any product
-turns anything into a sunscreen
-$145
-Calming Serum:
-takes away redness and irritation from a sunburn or salt
-$225
-MORE: www.net-a-porter.com
5. Hard Candy Sunglasses
-MORE: http://www.hardcandy.com/collections/sunglasses
-$68
6. Hard Candy Coconut Water Primer Stick
-instantly cool skin
-hydrates, soothes, perfects pores
-MORE: http://www.hardcandy.com/face/coconut-water-primer-stick
-$8
7. iHarmonix QPop Bluetooth Mini Speaker
-Portable speaker and speaker phone
-3-4 hours playing time
-lightweight, portable, loud
-$30
-MORE: www.walmart.com
8. Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector
-Body balm for radiant skin that provides coverage
-Natural looking glow
-Waterproof, covers scars, spots, veins, cellulite
-$36
-MORE: www.qvc.com
9. Bare Minerals Sheer Sun
-Silky, sheer tan tint
-Serum formula
-Natural summer glow
-$28
-MORE: www.bareminerals.com
10. Kerstin Florian Rehydrating Neroli Water
-aromatherapy water
-freshens and soothes skin
-$35
-MORE: http://www.kerstinflorian.com/rehydrating-neroli-water
11. Mahli Beach Pillow
-water-resistant pouches you fill with sand to make pillow
-perfect for laying on the beach
-just empty and roll up when done
-Australian brand, Salt Culture only store in CA to carry them
-MORE: https://www.salt-culture.com/
-$40
12. Coola Mineral Liplux SPF 30
-lip sun protection with tint of color
-often forget to protect lips
-boosts natural moisture and prevents aging lines
-MORE: http://shop.coolasuncare.com/
-$18
13. You Are Amazing Exfoliating Body Scrub
-little pumice beads remove dead skin
-help remove dry skin and makes skin glow
-$3.99
-MORE: www.target.com
14. You Are Amazing Final Spritz Body Mist
-aloe mist sooths and hydrates skin
-light scent refreshes after day at the beach
-$3.99
-MORE: www.target.com
-*all You Are Amazing products are 3.99
15. Bondi Sands Everyday Face Gradual Tanning Milk
-hydrate face while developing natural tan
-aloe vera and Vitamin E
-$20
-MORE: https://www.bondisands.com/gradual-tanning-milk-everyday-face
16. Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
-tanning foam foam moisturizes while developing natural tan
-exfoliate with mitt, then apply foam all over
-enriched with aloe vera and coconut
-MORE: https://www.bondisands.com/shop/range/foams/self-tanning-foam-ultra-dark-200ml
-$24
17. Dr. Babor Hydro RX Gel Mask
-cooling and refreshing mask
-more radiant, hydrated, and plumped skin
-MORE: https://us.babor.com/products/doctor-babor/hydro-rx/59860-3d-hydro-gel-face-mask-4-pack.html
-$40 for 4-pack
18. Dr. Babor Hydro RX Gel Eye Pads
-10-minute express pads
-refresh and hydrate delicate eye area
-MORE: https://us.babor.com/products/doctor-babor/hydro-rx/59861-3d-hydro-gel-eye-pads-4-pack.html
-$29 for 4-pack
19. Agave Healing Oil Restorative Hair Mask
-intensive reconditioning treatment loaded with agave plant sugars
-smoothes dry, damaged or frizzy hair
-MORE: http://www.agaveoil.com/product/restorative-hydrating-mask-8-5-oz/
-$38
20. Agave Healing Oil Revitalizing Shine Spray
-lightweight shine spray with healing Agave plant sugars
-adds hydration and shine to hair dulled by sun
-MORE: http://www.agaveoil.com/product/revitalizing-shine-spray-3-9-oz/
-$26
21. MaeMae Jewelry
-handmade jewelry with affirmations
-perfect for accessorizing at the beach
-http://www.maemaejewelry.com/shop/
22. Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette
-12 amber-hued neutrals
-perfect for creating bronzey summer look
-$54
-MORE: www.urbandecay.com
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.