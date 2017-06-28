Must-haves for your beach bag this summer

- Style and beauty expert Emily Loftiss joined us on Good Day LA with awesome beauty and beach products for hanging in the sand this summer!

1. Hamamlook

-Turkish towels

-Light, soft, thin, absorbent, quick-dry

-Can also be decorative throws or sarongs

-MORE: https://www.hamamlook.com/

-$40-60

2. Maria Shireen Hair-Tie Bracelet

-Functional fashion accessory

-Holds hair tie in stylish bracelet

-Perfect for beach hairstyles

-MORE: https://mariashireen.com/

-$45

3. Byredo Kabuki and Roll-on and Hair perfumes

-Kabuki: perfume in brush form

-Brush on in push of a button

-Roll-on: travel size perfume

-Both perfect for refreshing at the beach

-MORE: https://byredo.com/

-Kabuki $65

-Roll-on $78

-Hair perfume $62

4. Barbara Sturm

-Sundrops:

-liquid sunscreen you can add to any product

-turns anything into a sunscreen

-$145

-Calming Serum:

-takes away redness and irritation from a sunburn or salt

-$225

-MORE: www.net-a-porter.com

5. Hard Candy Sunglasses

-MORE: http://www.hardcandy.com/collections/sunglasses

-$68

6. Hard Candy Coconut Water Primer Stick

-instantly cool skin

-hydrates, soothes, perfects pores

-MORE: http://www.hardcandy.com/face/coconut-water-primer-stick

-$8

7. iHarmonix QPop Bluetooth Mini Speaker

-Portable speaker and speaker phone

-3-4 hours playing time

-lightweight, portable, loud

-$30

-MORE: www.walmart.com

8. Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector

-Body balm for radiant skin that provides coverage

-Natural looking glow

-Waterproof, covers scars, spots, veins, cellulite

-$36

-MORE: www.qvc.com

9. Bare Minerals Sheer Sun

-Silky, sheer tan tint

-Serum formula

-Natural summer glow

-$28

-MORE: www.bareminerals.com

10. Kerstin Florian Rehydrating Neroli Water

-aromatherapy water

-freshens and soothes skin

-$35

-MORE: http://www.kerstinflorian.com/rehydrating-neroli-water

11. Mahli Beach Pillow

-water-resistant pouches you fill with sand to make pillow

-perfect for laying on the beach

-just empty and roll up when done

-Australian brand, Salt Culture only store in CA to carry them

-MORE: https://www.salt-culture.com/

-$40

12. Coola Mineral Liplux SPF 30

-lip sun protection with tint of color

-often forget to protect lips

-boosts natural moisture and prevents aging lines

-MORE: http://shop.coolasuncare.com/

-$18

13. You Are Amazing Exfoliating Body Scrub

-little pumice beads remove dead skin

-help remove dry skin and makes skin glow

-$3.99

-MORE: www.target.com

14. You Are Amazing Final Spritz Body Mist

-aloe mist sooths and hydrates skin

-light scent refreshes after day at the beach

-$3.99

-MORE: www.target.com

-*all You Are Amazing products are 3.99

15. Bondi Sands Everyday Face Gradual Tanning Milk

-hydrate face while developing natural tan

-aloe vera and Vitamin E

-$20

-MORE: https://www.bondisands.com/gradual-tanning-milk-everyday-face

16. Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

-tanning foam foam moisturizes while developing natural tan

-exfoliate with mitt, then apply foam all over

-enriched with aloe vera and coconut

-MORE: https://www.bondisands.com/shop/range/foams/self-tanning-foam-ultra-dark-200ml

-$24

17. Dr. Babor Hydro RX Gel Mask

-cooling and refreshing mask

-more radiant, hydrated, and plumped skin

-MORE: https://us.babor.com/products/doctor-babor/hydro-rx/59860-3d-hydro-gel-face-mask-4-pack.html

-$40 for 4-pack

18. Dr. Babor Hydro RX Gel Eye Pads

-10-minute express pads

-refresh and hydrate delicate eye area

-MORE: https://us.babor.com/products/doctor-babor/hydro-rx/59861-3d-hydro-gel-eye-pads-4-pack.html

-$29 for 4-pack

19. Agave Healing Oil Restorative Hair Mask

-intensive reconditioning treatment loaded with agave plant sugars

-smoothes dry, damaged or frizzy hair

-MORE: http://www.agaveoil.com/product/restorative-hydrating-mask-8-5-oz/

-$38

20. Agave Healing Oil Revitalizing Shine Spray

-lightweight shine spray with healing Agave plant sugars

-adds hydration and shine to hair dulled by sun

-MORE: http://www.agaveoil.com/product/revitalizing-shine-spray-3-9-oz/

-$26

21. MaeMae Jewelry

-handmade jewelry with affirmations

-perfect for accessorizing at the beach

-http://www.maemaejewelry.com/shop/

22. Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette

-12 amber-hued neutrals

-perfect for creating bronzey summer look

-$54

-MORE: www.urbandecay.com

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.