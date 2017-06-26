Melissa Francis: From 'Little House on the Prairie' to broadcast journalist

- Melissa Francis has come a long way from her role as Cassandra Cooper Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie." She's a successful broadcast journalist with a beautiful family of her own.

The former child actress joined us on Good Day LA -- a place she used to intern for and credits giving her the "news bug" -- to discuss her new book "Lessons from the Prairie."

"I left every day with a splitting headache," she said of her time interning at KTTV. "I went home and I was said, 'Mom and Dad, this is it! This is what I'm going to do!'"

Can't wait to join @GDLA where I was an intern! @FOXLA @SteveGDLA see u this AM! Wrote all about it in https://t.co/6Genc9qrRx #Flashback! — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) June 26, 2017

She went on to pursue a career in journalism and said she learned a lot of resilience from her childhood, which has helped her in the news business.

“I’ve been brought to my knees so many times in life, and I’ve drawn on the things I’ve learned as a child,” Francis said.

In "Lessons from the Prairie," she delves into important life lessons learned on set as a child actress as well as from the show’s creator, Michael Landon, to help others turn "disaster into golden opportunity."

Watch her full interview above!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.