2017 Summer Deals: Here are the best things to buy and save on this summer

- June is here and summer is just around the corner. From summer travel, to Father’s Day and weddings, June can become an expensive month.

Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, stopped by to sort out the best things to buy and share tips so you can save big!

1. Gifts for the Bride and the Groom

This month we are entering prime time for wedding season and guests will spend an average of $140 on traditional gifts like home wares and linens to personalized keepsakes, which you can find great deals on this month. Macy’s is offering $10 cashback on online purchases of $50 or more. Or think about something personalized from Snapfish, who’s offering an 42% off all purchases.

2. Father’s Day Gifts

Shopping for dad can be tough, especially for the guy who seems to have everything, but the good news is that there are tons of gifts out there and they’re not going to cost a fortune. As we get closer to dad’s big day, expect some significant savings as retailers try to clear out inventory. For the tech-savvy dad, Best Buy is a great place to shop. They offer a wide-selection of electronics from noise-cancelling headphones to Kindle devices for the bookworm Dad. Hurry over because they’re offering $5 cash back on weekly ad orders of $30 or more and up to 30% off during their Father’s Day gifting event.

3. Accessories

Ties may be a go-to Father’s Day gift, but shoppers can expect to find amazing deals this month on other stylish accessories that go above and beyond. Essentials like leather wallets, messenger bags and designer sunglasses are great gifts that dad will use all year round and are being discounted to make room for fall accessories. You can find all of these at Sears and the great news is that they are offering $20 off purchases of $150 or more.

4. Designer Clothing

Even though summer hasn’t officially hit, stores are already beginning to make room for fall collections, so you can shop spring designer clothing and accessories at a discount. Department stores host half-yearly sales where top styles and collections are deeply discounted. Right now at Neiman Marcus you can save up to 55% off of designer finds. Net-A-Porter is slashing prices up to 70% off, and Saks Fifth Avenue is up to 60% off.

5. Lingerie

Lingerie is also deeply discounted this month. Like Neiman Marcus, Victoria's Secret holds its famous Semi-Annual Sale and many other retailers follow suit with intimates sales typically up to 70% off, so now is the ideal time to refresh your lingerie drawer. Right now through June 19th, Victoria’s Secret is offering up to 50% off of over 1,200 styles. You can find pretty underwear starting at just $3.99 and bras under $10.

