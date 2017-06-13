'What does this text mean?': 5 common dating questions answered

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 13 2017 09:32AM PDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 09:44AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - The intersection between real-world and online dating situations can be confusing and overwhelming.

Dr. Nikki Goldstein is the author of "Single But Dating," and joined us Tuesday on Good Day LA with the five most common questions from singles trying to navigate the dating scene -- including the age old question, "What does this text mean?"

Watch her interview above!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories