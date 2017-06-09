All-natural, DIY beauty treatment ideas for eyes, hair and feet

- The best kind of beauty treatments are the ones you can make at home with all-natural products you have around the house!

Tata Harper, known for her 100 percent natural skincare and makeup line, showed us several DIY ideas for eyes, hair and even your feet!

SOOTHING EYE TEA

• Brew tea with dried lavender, chamomile, calendula, arnica

• Pour into ice mold and freeze

• Using a towel, hold ice cubes on eye area as soothing treatment for fatigued, puffy eyes

HYDRATING HAIR MASK

• Mash avocado, coconut oil, and honey in bowl

• Massage into hair and let sit for 20 minutes

• Rinse for soft, hydrated, shiny locks

CLEANSING & ENERGIZING FOOT BATH

• Add 1 Tbs baking soda, 1 Tbs Epsom salt, and a few drops of Peppermint essential oil to a bowl of warm water

• Stir to dissolve

• Soak feet while you relax – Epsom salt helps eliminate toxins and baking soda helps soften skin, while peppermint’s scent is energizes and revitalizes

Harper will participate June 10 in an Eco Beauty Panel on Global Wellness Day at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles with other top beauty industry leaders, including Romain Gaillard, founder of The Detox Market, Suzanne Hall from The Chalkboard, and Rona Berg, editor of Organic Spa Magazine.

The Eco Beauty Panel will take place at at 2:30 p.m. in the Il Posto Room.

Global Wellness Day is now celebrated in over 100 countries worldwide!

