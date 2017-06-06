Scott Turow, 'Presumed Innocent' author, discusses new book 'Testimony'

- They say "write what you know," and author Scott Turow has had a successful career doing just that.

Three decades ago, Turow published the bestseller "Presumed Innocent" which was later turned into a film starring Harrison Ford.

He joined us Tuesday on Good Day LA to speak about his new book "Testimony." The legal thriller centers on an American prosecutor investigating a massacre in Bosnia.

When he's not writing, Turow is also in a band called Rock Bottom Remainders with several other published authors - including Stephen King.

Turow will be at the Mission Viejo Library Tuesday evening for a book signing.

