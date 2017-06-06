Lamb skewers, cucumber labneh and honeycomb with Chef Curtis Stone

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 06 2017 09:47AM PDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 09:59AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Chef Curtis Stone of Los Angeles restaurants Maude and Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, stopped by Tuesday on Good Day LA to cook a dish off of Maude's new seasonal menu.

Joined by Maude Executive Chef Justin Hilbert, they cooked lamb skewers with cucumber labneh and honeycomb!

Being from Australia, Stone said he loves to grill and cook fresh vegetables from his garden. 

Cucumber is the focus this season at Maude due to their versatility, Hilbert said, and you'll find them cooked all sorts of ways on the menu! 

