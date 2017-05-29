Chef Alex Masrouga gave us the top tips to create a perfect burger!

- Chef Alex gave us the top tips to create a perfect burger:

Start with a high quality meat and use fresh vegetables and good cheeses as toppings

The grill should be in the 550 degree range to sear meat well

You can flip the burger a few times, but no more than three

Don’t press the burger to make it cook faster because you want the juices to seal in

For the 2017 World Burger Tour, Hard Rock Cafe menus will feature Local Legendary© Burgers inspired by the taste and flavors from cafe locations around the world at cafes now through June 25th

More than 160 local burgers were evaluated by Hard Rock’s culinary team with crowd favorites such the English Breakfast Burger, which pays tribute to Hard Rock’s first-ever location in London, added to the 2017 World Burger Tour lineup

Hard Rock is offering guests a chance to sample unique culinary flavors from around the globe. Sizzling headliners of Hard Rock Cafe LA locations’ World Burger Tour Menu include:

Tango Salsa Burger (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – shake it up with andouille sausage, Certified Angus Beef®, salsa criolla, garlic aioli, Monterey jack cheese, fresh arugula and a fried egg to top off the burger

Olé Burger (Barcelona, Spain) – a fury of red peppered Romesco sauce, roasted vegetables, with goat cheese crumbles and arugula, dancing on a Certified Angus Beef® and between a toasted bun

English Breakfast Burger (London, England) – a Certified Angus Beef® patty topped with sliced ham, a sausage patty, a fried egg, a Portobello mushroom, arugula and garlic aioli and served with a side of baked beans

Jambalaya Burger (New Orleans, Louisiana) – this Big Easy burger features spiced up Certified Angus Beef® fixed with Cajun mayo, pickles, andouille sausage, pepper jack cheese and a jammin’ jambalaya rice cake

Kimchi Burger (Seoul, South Korea) – a tradition years in the making, Certified Angus Beef® patty topped with Sriracha-seasoned kimchi, bulgogi sauce, fresh tomato and lettuce and Sriracha mayo

Tennessee BBQ Burger (Memphis, Tennessee) – like a good country ballad, this Certified Angus Beef® burger brings happy tears with BBQ dry rubbed premium beef topped with pickle slices, Memphis slaw, pulled pork, pig sauce, crispy onions and cheddar

As part of the World Burger Tour menu, Hard Rock Cafes will also showcase the brand’s world-famous cocktails, including the classic Southern Rock cocktail that uses Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and the Electric Blues cocktail that combines sweet and sour flavors for a tropical twist

Guests can visit Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood Boulevard and Universal CityWalk to try out the World Burger Tour menu or visit www.hardrock.com for more information.

