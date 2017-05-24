How to talk to kids about terror attacks

- David Schonfeld from the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at USC came by Good Day LA to discuss how to talk to children about terrorist attacks, especially as the Manchester bombing is in the news.

Schonfeld was working with the school district after the Aurora, Colorado 'Batman' movie character shooting, and dealt with the question of how young is too young to talk about such awful stories.

With summer approaching and concert season in full bloom, Schonfeld also shared tips for talking to children about safety at concerts.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.