Marissa Hermer talks new cookbook 'An American Girl in London'

- Marissa Hermer from Bravo's "Ladies of London" has a new cookbook inspired by her Southern California roots and family life after moving to London!

Her book "An American Girl in London" features 120 recipes for anyone looking for family-friendly fare with a healthy twist. After falling in love with a British restaurateur "who prefers meat and potatoes to guacamole," she began incorporating a bit of California into her recipes.

She calls her kitchen cuisine "a match made in transatlantic heaven."

Hermer joined us Tuesday on Good Day LA to whip up picnic-inspired foods in honor of Memorial Day weekend.

