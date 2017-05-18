Dr. Kwane Stewart, Chief Veterinary Officer, talks 'No Animals Were Harmed' program Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dr. Kwane Stewart, Chief Veterinary Officer, talks 'No Animals Were Harmed' program Dr. Kwane Stewart, Chief Veterinary Officer and National Director of American Humane, stopped by Good Day LA on Thursday to discuss the "No Animals Were Harmed" program, among several other things!

Stewart will also be holding a clinic around the first week of June in Downtown Los Angeles open to anyone who owns a pet and is without a home.

Those interested in helping can visit americanhumane.org/donate.

