The biggest mistakes when hiring a contractor...and 5 tips to hire the right one Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests The biggest mistakes when hiring a contractor...and 5 tips to hire the right one Let's face it, everyone knows someone that has been burned by a contractor before. The #1 Category for complaints with the BBB is Roofing Contractors, and the #2 Category for complaints with the BBB is General Contractors

Sean King is the Best Selling Author of “The Ultimate Guide To Hiring The Right Contractor” and a 3rd generation home improvement expert. He is here to help us avoid making the 3 biggest mistakes when it comes to hiring a contractor.

The first mistake is not prescreening your contractor. You need to jump online and check them out at review sites Google, BBB, Angie’s List and Yelp. Pay special attention to how they handle and resolve any complaints that they have.

The second mistake is not getting everything in writing, including an “On-Time Finish” guarantee so that you will know exactly how long your project will take to complete before it is even started.

The third and most common mistake that we see is getting ahead of your payment schedule. As soon as that happens you have lost any control or leverage that you may have had.

Here are 5 tips to ensure that you hire the right contractor for your project.

The best place to start your contractor search is with a referral from someone that you know and trust. Once you get those referrals you need to reach out to some of their previous customers and find out if they were happy with the process, do the love the finished product and would they hire him again? Require that he shows you proof that he is properly licensed and insured to perform the work that you need done. If he doesn’t and someone gets injured then you could lose everything, even your house! Have a say in the payment structure. If he says he needs 50% down, 30% when he starts and 20% when he is finished let him know that you are uncomfortable with that and structure closer to 10% down with small progress payments but the key is that you need to withhold at least 50% of the money until he is 100% completed. As soon as something is not going according to plan you need to speak up and voice your concerns and let him know that it needs to be addressed right away. Hoping it will all work itself out in the end is not a plan!

