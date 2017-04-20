James Zirin pens book on US Supreme Court system Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests James Zirin pens book on US Supreme Court system When Justice Antonin Scalia died last year, all eyes were on the Supreme Court and who would fill his seat.

His death created the first opportunity in decades to move the court to the left on issues including the environment and civil rights.

President Obama had his nominee - Merrick Garland, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to block any Obama nominee and leave the decision to the next president.

The vacant seat became a key issue in the presidential election...and sparked a nasty partisan confirmation battle when President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch.

But in the end, he got the job.

Former federal prosecutor James Zirin breaks down the years of tension that's finally boiled over in ‘Supremely Partisan: How Raw Politics Tips the Scales in the United States Supreme Court’.

James will be at the LA Times Festival of Books this Sunday, April 23rd at USC.

He'll take part in a panel on The Courts and the Constitution. That's from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

‘Supremely Partisan: How Raw Politics Tips the Scales in the United States Supreme Court’ is in bookstores now.

