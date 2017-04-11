Dr. Emily Hernandez discusses the elementary school murder-suicide shooting Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dr. Emily Hernandez discusses the elementary school murder-suicide shooting We know now that the tragic shooting at North Park Elementary School yesterday was not a random act - it was not an act of terrorism.

For the kids in the school of course, the terror was real, but events like these can also spark real fears in so many other kids.

What can you do to calm those fears and what are the signs you should watch out for to see if your kids need help?

Joining us Tuesday morning was Dr. Emily Hernandez - she's an assistant professor from Cal State LA who teaches in the school based "Family Counseling Program."

