Cheryl 'Action' Jackson: Feeding the needy with food from her own kitchen

Everyone deserves 3-meals a day. That's the motto of Cheryl "Action" Jackson who started Minnie's Food Pantry with food from her own kitchen.

Now, 9-years later, Cheryl's non-profit has fed 6-million meals and so many people, including Hollywood are taking note.

