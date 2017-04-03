Dr. Jenn Mann: Tips to gain trust in a relationship

By: Michelle Pulfrey , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Apr 03 2017 10:26AM PDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 10:34AM PDT

The saying goes: “Trust, it takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair.” Dr. Jenn Mann is here - her book, ‘The Relationship Fix’ taps into the root issues to help rebuild communication and trust.

  • Trust is the admission ticket to connection.
  • Trust is not just about fidelity.
  • Building trust is very complex. Our childhood experiences greatly influence our ability to trust.
  • Trust can only be built up over time with good, consistent behavior.
  • Trust can be destroyed quickly and easily.

Now….How to build trust in your relationship:

  • Don't be judgmental.
  • Create a "couple bubble. "
  • Maintain the sexual agreements you have made.
  • Don't disappear, stonewall, or go MIA.
  • Don't make threats.

Bonus: Be consistently loving and kind.

Dr. Jenn Mann
www.DoctorJenn.com

