Dr. Jenn Mann: Tips to gain trust in a relationship

The saying goes: "Trust, it takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair." Dr. Jenn Mann is here - her book, 'The Relationship Fix' taps into the root issues to help rebuild communication and trust.

Trust is the admission ticket to connection.

Trust is not just about fidelity.

Building trust is very complex. Our childhood experiences greatly influence our ability to trust.

Trust can only be built up over time with good, consistent behavior.

Trust can be destroyed quickly and easily.

Now….How to build trust in your relationship:

Don't be judgmental.

Create a "couple bubble. "

Maintain the sexual agreements you have made.

Don't disappear, stonewall, or go MIA.

Don't make threats.

Bonus: Be consistently loving and kind.

Dr. Jenn Mann

www.DoctorJenn.com

