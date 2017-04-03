Dr. Jenn Mann: Tips to gain trust in a relationship

The saying goes: “Trust, it takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair.” Dr. Jenn Mann is here - her book, ‘The Relationship Fix’ taps into the root issues to help rebuild communication and trust.
- Trust is the admission ticket to connection.
- Trust is not just about fidelity.
- Building trust is very complex. Our childhood experiences greatly influence our ability to trust.
- Trust can only be built up over time with good, consistent behavior.
- Trust can be destroyed quickly and easily.
Now….How to build trust in your relationship:
- Don't be judgmental.
- Create a "couple bubble. "
- Maintain the sexual agreements you have made.
- Don't disappear, stonewall, or go MIA.
- Don't make threats.
Bonus: Be consistently loving and kind.
Dr. Jenn Mann
www.DoctorJenn.com
