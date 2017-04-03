Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation raises money for depression awareness Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation raises money for depression awareness Ron Silverman created the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation after his only child, Matthew, took his life at age 18.

The foundation is now in its 4th year with a simple goal - to save lives and, lift the stigma and shame around depression and other mental illness.

We had here with us this morning, Ron Silverman, Rebecca Meshkani and Miguel Gamboa from the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation to discuss an upcoming event to raise awareness.

In January of 2006, in the midst of teenage depression, Matthew tragically took his own life. In an effort to turn this unspeakable tragedy into something positive, Ron Silverman formed the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation which is dedicated to combating teen suicide and promoting a candid dialogue about mental health.

Suicide plagues young adults everywhere, in every socio-economic segment, and continues to be the second leading cause of death for those 15-24 years of age.

If someone you care about is in crisis please call - National Suicide Lifeline 800-273-8255

Golf event on May 22, 2017 for the 5th Annual Matt's Foundation.

Los Angeles Golf Classic

www.mattsfoundation.org

