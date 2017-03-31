Nicole Lapin: Is it time to leave your job? Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Nicole Lapin: Is it time to leave your job? Our financial expert and New York Times best-selling author Nicole Lapin is here.

She released her second book last week, and it's a 12-step plan to take charge of your career.

So how do you know it's time to leave your job?? Nicole has five questions you need to ask yourself before you make the leap, and start your own business.

The first question to ask yourself is: are you still passionate? Next, it needs to be more than a hobby. Then, you want to “look before you leap”. Next, plan your exit carefully. Last, you'll want to think about your internal and external network.

Nicole's new book is out now.

