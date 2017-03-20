John Thomas and Ethan Bearman: Russia's interference in the presidential election Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests John Thomas and Ethan Bearman: Russia’s interference in the presidential election The first public hearing on Russia's interference in the presidential election is happening Monday.

FBI director, James Comey and National Security Agency director Mike Rogers are testifying right now in Washington.

The intelligence community has determined Russia meddled, but congress is trying to determine how much effect Moscow had on the electoral process.

The house committee is led by chairman Devin Nunes and ranking member Adam Schiff.

The committee also asked the Justice Department to turn over any evidence it has on President Trump's claim that he was wiretapped by President Obama.

Here to discuss a busy day on Capitol Hill...we have GOP strategist John Thomas and host of ‘The Ethan Bearman Show’, radio talk show host Ethan Bearman.

